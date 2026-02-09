At 20th Stevie® Awards, ValueSelling Associates Wins its 6th Grand Stevie Award as its Clients Earn 17 Honors for Best in Sales and Customer Service

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. congratulates all winners of the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, including eight of its clients who received 17 Stevie Awards. ValueSelling Associates also received its sixth Grand Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service, recognizing the company as one of the program’s top three winners. Honorees will be recognized during a gala banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, March 5.



The Stevie® Award trophy is one of the business world's most coveted prizes. Since 2002 the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for achievement in business to organizations and individuals in more than 60 nations. The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.



“Our clients’ recognition reinforces that high-performing sales organizations rely on repeatable processes and a deep understanding of customer value,” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “We’re equally honored to be named a Grand Stevie Award winner. This recognition reflects both the measurable impact our framework delivers and our commitment to helping sales and revenue leaders transform their teams into strategic drivers of business performance.”

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework® include Abdulla Fouad For Medical Suppliers and Services (AFMS), Alaska Communications, e.Republic, Element Fleet Management, Ironclad, Phenom, Quest Software, and Snappy. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

At the Stevie Awards event, ValueSelling Associates will present two of its own awards that recognize leadership in creating revenue growth and customer value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the 2026 ValueSelling Associates Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Mike Isler, Board Member & Faculty Lecturer of Sales and Sales Management of The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. The ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Leadership Award will be presented to Dale Knipp, Chief Revenue Officer of Alaska Communications.



2026 Stevie Award Winner Details

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition.

Abdulla Fouad For Medical Suppliers and Services (AFMS), a leading Saudi Arabian healthcare company that has supplied medical equipment, diagnostics, consumables, and related services to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector for over 40 years. Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Related Industries Bronze Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-Based Selling Techniques



Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc., is a leading provider of mission and life-critical communications infrastructure in Alaska. The company operates a robust and advanced statewide fiber network and a highly diverse undersea fiber optic system that connects Alaska to the contiguous U.S. Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Turnaround of the Year Bronze Stevie Winner for Cross-Functional Sales Collaboration Team of the Year

e.Republic is the nation’s leading data, media, and events company dedicated exclusively to state and local government and education.

Gold Stevie Winner for Government Sales Team of the Year Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year – Public Services & Education



Element Fleet Management provides end-to-end fleet management services and solutions for corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets. Silver Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year – Other Services Industries



Ironclad is the leading AI contracting platform that transforms agreements into assets. Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year Bronze Stevie Winner for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques



Phenom is the leader in applied AI that helps organizations hire faster, develop better, and retain longer Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year – Computer Software Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Management Team of the Year Silver Stevie Winner for National Sales Team of the Year



Quest Software is a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization. The company creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI, and helps organizations address their most pressing challenges and make the promise of AI a reality. Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year – Computer Software Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Turnaround of the Year



Snappy is a platform that enables companies to deliver personalized gifts and experiences to employees, recognizing milestones, boosting engagement, and reinforcing company culture. Gold Stevie Winner for National Sales Team of the Year Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Growth Achievement of the Year





Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. The company also offers AI-powered sales coaching to drive behavior change and revenue through its ValueCoach AI™ avatar, Val. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.



