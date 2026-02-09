Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Shares Crater Amid Late Filing, Abrupt CFO and GC Departures, SEC Investigation – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) saw the price of their shares fall nearly 57% during trading on February 9, 2026 after the company announced that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and that its CFO (David Wyshner) and General Counsel (Edward Sebold) departed effective immediately four days before.

These developments and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Kyndryl may have misled investors about the propriety of assurances that its financial statements have been prepared consistent with relevant accounting rules and that its disclosure controls were sufficient. The firm urges Kyndryl investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Investigation:

In the past, infrastructure services company Kyndryl has emphasized “strong conversion of our earnings to free cash flow” and assured investors that its internal control over financial reporting is sufficient.

Kyndryl’s assurances may have come into question on February 9, 2026, when it made three startling disclosures.

First, the company notified investors that it would not timely file its quarterly report because Kyndryl’s Audit Committee “is reviewing its cash management practices, related disclosures (including the drivers of the Company’s free cash flow metric), [and] the efficacy of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting[.]”

Second, Kyndryl revealed it received document requests from the Division of Enforcement of the SEC related to matters being reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Third, the company announced that Wyshner and Sebold departed on February 5, 2026, and its comptroller (Vineet Khurana) stepped down while assuming another position.

The market’s reaction was severe, as the price of Kyndryl shares plunged nearly 57% during trading that day, wiping out over $3 billion of market capitalization in a single day.

“We’re investigating whether, having repeatedly touted free cash flow growth, Kyndryl may have misled investors about the propriety of its cash management practices in an industry that is keenly focused on free cash flow,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

