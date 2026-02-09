Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to San Bruno, California

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Crestmoor Estates, a new luxury master-planned community, is coming soon to San Bruno, California. This highly anticipated community will feature two collections of single-family Toll Brothers homes, modern onsite amenities, an elevated location with scenic surroundings, and exceptional access to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Site work is underway at Courtland Drive and Piedmont Avenue in San Bruno, and the community is expected to open for sale in spring 2026.





Crestmoor Estates will include two distinct collections of homes offering modern architecture and open-concept floor plans. Homes will range from 2,300 to 2,800+ square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft, and included front yard landscaping. Home shoppers will have the opportunity to include options for home offices, private retreats, covered decks, and patios. Each home will be thoughtfully designed to maximize energy efficiency as part of this all-electric community.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Surrounded by mature trees and open space, the community’s elevated setting provides picturesque views in a desirable Bay Area location. Toll Brothers at Crestmoor Estates offers convenient access to major transit systems such as Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Caltrain, and the San Mateo County Transit System, as well as San Francisco International Airport. The community is close to major employers in Silicon Valley and San Francisco, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations including Oracle Park, Chase Center, and Golden Gate Park.

"Crestmoor Estates represents the perfect blend of luxury, sustainability, and convenience in the heart of San Mateo County," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "We are proud to deliver extraordinary homes and unparalleled personalization options to home shoppers in this sought-after location."





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Crestmoor Estates, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9a349bd-ebbe-4f73-af70-07c3c63511ac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1116a9e6-0fec-4ec1-8047-1dfac8723a44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecbde444-53cf-4de5-805a-668dac3bf00c

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)