PAYSAFE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Paysafe Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PSFE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe securities between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 7, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Paysafe’s ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company’s credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





On November 13, 2025, Paysafe released its third quarter 2025 financial results, missing revenue and EPS estimates, explaining that the Company “had a last-minute client that had to shut down that caused a several-million-dollar write-down.”





On this news, Paysafe’s stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



