Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST), to Report Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter on February 17, 2026

MIAMI, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), a strategic holding company focused on acquiring and scaling high-potential operating businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025, after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Investors with questions they would like addressed during the earnings call may submit them in advance at https://www.cstproxy.com/earthsciencetech/earnings/2025/q3/

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 1 800-450-7155 Code: 9041018#

International: +1 857-999-9155 Code: 9041018#

Live Webcast Link: https://www.cstproxy.com/earthsciencetech/earnings/2025/q3/

Conference Call Replay Information

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.cstproxy.com/earthsciencetech/earnings/2025/q3/

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ETST operates a vertically integrated portfolio that includes high-quality compounding pharmacies, telemedicine platforms, and targeted healthcare facilities. The Company currently owns RxCompoundStore.com and Mister Meds, two licensed compounding pharmacies providing sterile and non-sterile medications across a growing network of U.S. states. These operations are supported by Peaks Curative and Doconsultation.com, telemedicine platforms that connect patients with providers for personalized care.

Beyond healthcare, ETST manages Avenvi, its real estate and asset management arm, and MagneChef, a direct-to-consumer brand leveraging proprietary IP for innovative kitchen products. The Company is also committed to social responsibility through the Earth Science Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to assisting patients with prescription costs.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements. Except for historical information, the matters discussed herein may be considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including, without limitation, future-oriented statements related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They may include forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from our intent, belief or current expectations, including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigations, and general business conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact:



Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com