ORCL Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Oracle Corporation Class Action

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) common stock between June 12, 2025 and December 16, 2025. Oracle is a technology company that provides, among other things, infrastructure for operating artificial intelligence (“AI”) programs.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Misled Investors Regarding its Data Center Capabilities for AI Infrastructure

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants touted its contracts to develop data center capabilities for AI infrastructure and falsely assured investors that the Company’s significant capital expenditures (“CapEx”) would quickly result in accelerated revenue growth. The Company simultaneously failed to disclose that its AI infrastructure strategy would result in massive increases in CapEx without equivalent, near-term growth in revenue, and that the Company's substantially increased spending created serious risks involving Oracle’s debt and credit rating, free cash flow, and ability to fund its projects, among other concerns.

Plaintiff alleges a series of disclosures between September 2025 and December 2025 that caused Oracle's stock declined significantly. Finally, on December 17, 2025, Financial Times reported that Blue Owl Capital—“the primary [financial] backer for Oracle’s largest data center projects in the US”—had backed out of funding a $10 billion Oracle data center intended to serve OpenAI. According to the report, Blue Owl pulled out of the deal as a result of concerns about Oracle’s spending commitments and rising debt levels. On this news, the price of Oracle common stock declined $10.19 per share, or approximately 5.4%, from a close of $188.65 per share on December 16, 2025, to close at $178.46 per share on December 17, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Oracle Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 6, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

