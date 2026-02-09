CSX Announces $670M Locomotive Fleet Upgrade with Wabtec

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has signed a $670 million deal with Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) to upgrade its fleet with 100 new Evolution Series locomotives, 50 modernized locomotives, and a suite of digital solutions and services.

“Our locomotive fleet is a fundamental element of our safe and reliable railroad,” said Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CSX. “Modernizing these critical assets strengthens network performance and supports the level of service our customers depend on.”

The new Evolution Series locomotives will support CSX’s fleet by improving fuel efficiency, tractive effort, and overall reliability. The locomotives are designed to reduce fuel consumption while maintaining performance for long-haul and heavy-duty operations.

In addition, CSX will modernize aging D9 locomotives by converting them from DC to AC traction. These upgrades extend service life, improve fleet standardization, and enable the use of advanced control and diagnostic technologies, with expected improvements in fuel efficiency, tractive effort, and reliability.

“CSX’s fleet modernization initiative underscores its strong commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and delivering reliable customer service,” said Rogerio Mendonca, President, Freight Equipment at Wabtec. “Our unique partnership supports CSX’s strategic approach to long term fleet planning. By combining new and modernized locomotives with our industry-proven digital solutions, we expect to continue supporting improvements in fuel performance, operational efficiency, and reliability across CSX’s rail operations.”

The order also includes digital capabilities designed to support more efficient locomotive operations. The new and modernized locomotives will be equipped with Trip Optimizer with Smart Horsepower per Ton, an EPA-certified system intended to support fuel efficiency.

Delivery of the new Evolution Series locomotives is expected to begin this year, with deliveries of the modernized locomotives beginning in 2027.

