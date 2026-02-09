H&R Block Combines AI Power with Digital Enhancements and Unmatched Tax Pro Expertise to Win Tax Season 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This tax season H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is delivering accuracy, expertise, and tech-forward solutions designed to reduce friction at every step and help filers confidently navigate what is expected to be one of the most complex tax seasons in years. As the One Big Beautiful Bill Act introduces sweeping changes to the tax code, H&R Block is moving at unprecedented speed to pair advanced technology with trusted human expertise that cuts through confusion and helps clients maximize every dollar.

"Clients are facing unprecedented tax legislation and deserve unprecedented support," said Curtis Campbell, CEO at H&R Block. "We've enhanced our tools and services to seamlessly blend AI-powered efficiency with the irreplaceable expertise and judgement of our tax professionals. The result is a filing experience that's both sophisticated enough for complex situations and accessible enough to serve every taxpayer."

H&R Block 2026 Product Enhancements

AI Tax Assist Provides Clients Instant Answers 24/7: Now available in both DIY Online and Desktop Software, AI Tax Assist is powered by the latest GenAI capabilities and informed by human intelligence from H&R Block’s world-class team of experts at The Tax Institute.

Advanced AI Tools at Tax Professionals Fingertips: The company enhanced its in-person experience with AI tools that allow H&R Block tax professionals to quickly and thoroughly answer client questions during a season of complex tax law changes.

Smart Product Selector Finds Perfect Filing Solution for Clients: A tool that helps filers decide which tier of DIY online support is right for their tax situation, providing accurate upfront pricing, importing data seamlessly, and delivering zero friction when switching from other providers.

Find Forms Easily and Maximize Deductions: H&R Block’s enhanced technology puts DIY filers in the fast lane, analyzing each return to identify appropriate credits and deductions, finding every tax form needed to file, eliminating guess work, and reducing the chance of missing out on major savings.

Tax Pro Review Free for New Clients: Clients can secure a review by a tax professional, who optimizes, signs, and files returns with guaranteed accuracy. This option is completely free through Feb. 28, 2026, for new DIY Online clients in paid tiers.



"Tax season 2026 is complex, and with a winning combination of technology and tax professional expertise, H&R Block is the strategic advantage taxpayers need," said Andy Phillips, Vice President of The Tax Institute at H&R Block. "Our elite team of tax attorneys, analysts, and researchers operate year-round to dissect every detail of new legislation, anticipate challenges, and ensure our tax pros and technology deliver flawless guidance. When the tax code gets complicated, we get better."

