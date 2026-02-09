TWFG, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, February 25, 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results the following morning, Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

TO ACCESS THE CALL BY PHONE, PARTICIPANTS CAN REGISTER AT THIS LINK WHERE THEY WILL BE PROVIDED WITH THE DIAL IN DETAILS.

A live webcast of the call will be available on TWFG’s Investor Relations website at investors.twfg.com. Interested parties are encouraged to register and access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading insurance distribution platform providing innovative and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. Anchored by a scalable, technology-enabled platform, TWFG supports a sophisticated agent network of retail branch agencies, and MGA agents, that create sustainable growth and long-term value. For more information, please visit www.twfg.com.

Investor Contact:

Gene Padgett

TWFG, Inc. - Chief Accounting Officer

Email: gene.padgett@twfg.com

PR Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – CMO

E-mail: alex@twfg.com