Freshpet, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today announced that the Compensation and Human Capital Management Committee of its Board of Directors approved an equity award as an inducement material to John O’Connor’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In connection with his previously announced appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. O’Connor was granted, effective February 9, 2026, an inducement award consisting of a total of 7,500 restricted stock units. The restricted stock units will vest 33.3%, 33.3% and 33.4%, respectively, on each of the first three anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to Mr. O’Connor’s continued employment through such dates. The awards were granted outside of the Company’s 2024 Equity Incentive Plan as an inducement grant pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), but will otherwise be consistent with the terms and conditions that apply to awards granted under such plan.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

