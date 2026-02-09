Mobile Infrastructure Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CINCINNATI, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: BEEP), the nation’s only publicly traded owner of parking infrastructure, will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings release after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 2, 2026.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Q4 2025 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participants who wish to access the live conference call may do so by registering here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, or by registering here.

For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available in the “News & Events” section of the Investor Relations website under “IR Calendar” for one year.

About Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: BEEP), headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of parking facilities across the United States. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned 36 parking facilities in 20 separate markets with a total of approximately 13,500 parking spaces and approximately 4.7 million square feet. Mobile Infrastructure is focused on the future of urban mobility, repositioning parking assets as critical components of transportation infrastructure.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Gold

Lynn Morgan

beepir@advisiry.com

212-750-5800