POMDOCTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PomDoctor, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PomDoctor, Ltd. (“PomDoctor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:POM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PomDoctor securities between October 9, 2025 and December 11, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 7, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and the true nature of its securities trading activity. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that PomDoctor was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (ii) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (iii) that PomDoctor’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PomDoctor shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





