HUB GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hub Group, Inc. on Behalf of Hub Group Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Hub Group (HUBG) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HUBG) on behalf of Hub Group stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hub Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 5, 2026, Hub Group disclosed it had “identified an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” The Company determined that, as a result, financial statements for those periods should no longer be relied upon.



The Company further stated it “expects to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2025.”



On this news, Hub Group’s stock price fell as much as 27% during intraday trading on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



