Norton Rose Fulbright increases IP disputes muscle with two Washington, DC partners

Washington, DC, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has enhanced its intellectual property disputes team with the addition of Sanya Sukduang and Jon Davies as partners in its Washington, DC office. Joining from Cooley, their arrival augments the firm’s life sciences IP services, adding deep experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology patent disputes at a time of increasing market demand.

The move reflects Norton Rose Fulbright’s continued investment in intellectual property as a core strategic practice, responding to the growing complexity of IP-related challenges that demand coordinated strategies across jurisdictions. Sanya and Jon bring established strength in all areas of life sciences disputes, including Hatch-Waxman, BPCIA, trade secret and competitor v. competitor patent litigation, further complementing the firm’s capabilities across patent prosecution, antitrust, regulatory and broader litigation work in the life sciences sector.

“Sanya and Jon are highly regarded for advising clients in pharmaceutical and biotechnology patent disputes, and their arrival underscores our commitment to being leaders in intellectual property law and the life sciences sector,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Their practices complement the firm’s cross-border capabilities in pharmaceutical litigation, particularly between the US and Canada.”

Sanya brings more than two decades of experience litigating life sciences patent disputes, with a focus on representing brand pharmaceutical companies in Hatch-Waxman litigation, biologics disputes, life science trade secret litigation and medical device matters. His practice also includes advising clients on pre-litigation strategy, due diligence and patent portfolio planning, with extensive experience before federal district courts and the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Jon focuses his practice on pharmaceutical and biotechnology patent litigation, including Hatch-Waxman and matters under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. He holds a PhD in molecular genetics and brings scientific depth to complex patent disputes involving small-molecule drugs and biologics. His experience spans all phases of district court litigation, Federal Circuit appeals and related pre-litigation counseling.

“The state of life sciences disputes is evolving rapidly, with these cases often involving multiple challengers, compressed timelines and heightened commercial risk,” Tim Kenny, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, commented. “Sanya and Jon amplify our ability to guide clients through the full lifecycle of these matters, from early-stage strategic counseling through trial and appeal. They also bring pharmaceutical experience that aligns with the firm’s IP, litigation and regulatory offering.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s 21st Annual Litigation Trends Survey found that intellectual property disputes remain a defining risk for businesses, with 22 percent of respondents reporting increased litigation exposure last year. The rapid advance of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to enhance IP enforcement in 2026, providing a powerful tool to detect infringement that could lead to increased patent litigation in the years ahead.

As regulatory and policy shifts continue to move more patent challenges into federal court, demand for experienced life sciences litigators is expected to increase. The firm’s enriched IP disputes platform positions Norton Rose Fulbright to meet that demand while continuing to invest in areas where client need, market complexity and long-term growth intersect.

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s integrated platform and collaborative approach provide an ideal environment to expand our practice and deliver first-class support to clients facing critical life sciences issues,” Sanya stated.

“The firm’s highly regarded IP practice boasts technically-trained lawyers with a deep understanding of this nuanced industry. I’m excited to join a team with such breadth across IP and related disciplines,” added Jonathan.

Sanya received his law degree from the American University Washington College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in biology from Boston College. Jon received his law degree from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, a doctorate degree in molecular genetics from the Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Grove City College. Both partners are licensed to practice in Washington, DC and Maryland.

With more than 250 lawyers, patent attorneys and trademark agents across the globe, including more than 100 in the US, Norton Rose Fulbright’s intellectual property practice offers multidisciplinary support for clients navigating sophisticated patent and trade secret litigation, trademarks and brand protection, patent prosecution and technology transactions matters. The disputes-focused team draws on deep experience across all major industry sectors to help clients achieve practical, business focused outcomes for their challenging issues.

