Capital Power to release 2025 Integrated Annual Report and fourth quarter results on March 4, 2026

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its 2025 fourth quarter results and Integrated Annual Report (IAR) before the markets open on March 4, 2026. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7f8b6mic/lan/en

Conference Call: Details will be sent directly to analysts.

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the conference call.





About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

