PhenixFIN Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2026.

Highlights

  • First quarter total investment income of $6.7 million; net investment income of $2.1 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $155.8 million, or $77.92 per share as of December 31, 2025
  • Weighted average yield was 12.52% on debt and other income producing investments

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:
“During the quarter, we generated solid investment income, supported by a 12.52% weighted average yield on income producing investments. While mark-to-market declines in certain equity positions weighed on results, these reflected company-specific softness despite a generally favorable economic backdrop. With our portfolio focused on U.S. companies, and with policy makers signaling support for domestic growth and a more supportive rate environment, we expect U.S. fundamentals to improve throughout 2026.”

Selected First Quarter 2026 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025:

Total investment income was $6.7 million of which $6.5 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $4.5 million and total net investment income was $2.1 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.7 million and net unrealized loss of $7.2 million.  

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $295.6 million and consisted of 33 portfolio companies.

The Company had 1 portfolio company investment on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $0.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2025, the Company had $3.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $90.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
       
  December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)		  September 30,
2025		 
       
Assets:      
Investments at fair value      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $138,028,011 and $139,342,491, respectively) $139,235,510  $145,280,169 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $37,022,913 and $35,390,223, respectively)  36,675,568   35,381,405 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $149,859,961 and $149,656,451, respectively)  119,728,486   121,610,914 
Total Investments at fair value  295,639,564   302,272,488 
Cash and cash equivalents  3,406,847   7,289,371 
Receivables:        
Interest receivable  1,036,662   1,203,404 
Other receivable  -   44,971 
Dividends receivable  229,046   42,950 
Other assets  2,642,679   2,746,775 
Deferred tax asset, net  852,570   1,234,847 
Deferred financing costs  1,308,020   1,384,767 
Due from Affiliate  301,595   572,331 
Prepaid share repurchase  42,076   96,342 
Receivable for investments sold  1,922,102   21,549 
Total Assets $307,381,161  $316,909,795 
         
Liabilities:        
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $946,653 and $1,141,393, respectively) $146,544,966  $148,011,724 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,063,658   4,226,889 
Other liabilities  2,481,418   2,439,405 
Interest and fees payable  1,158,816   1,187,574 
Taxes payable  178,690   137,538 
Due to Affiliate  132,365   132,365 
Total Liabilities  151,559,913   156,135,495 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 1,999,634 and 2,003,769 common shares outstanding, respectively  2,000   2,004 
Capital in excess of par value  704,457,776   704,640,648 
Total distributable earnings (loss)  (548,638,528)  (543,868,352)
Total Net Assets  155,821,248   160,774,300 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $307,381,161  $316,909,795 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $77.92  $80.24 
         


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
    
  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Interest Income:      
Interest from investments      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:      
Cash $2,351,244  $2,824,594 
Payment in-kind  234,383   354,681 
Affiliated investments:        
Cash  838,583   - 
Payment in-kind  -   - 
Controlled investments:        
Cash  445,684   588,195 
Payment in-kind  -   - 
Total interest income  3,869,894   3,767,470 
Dividend income        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  795,867   596,298 
Affiliated investments  -   142,495 
Controlled investments  1,751,275   1,399,350 
Total dividend income  2,547,142   2,138,143 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  55,366   227,032 
Fee income (see Note 9)  187,833   11,064 
Other income  -   72,774 
Total Investment Income  6,660,235   6,216,483 
         
Expenses:        
Interest and financing expenses  2,432,335   2,545,811 
Salaries and benefits  969,173   1,028,617 
Professional fees, net  389,940   418,013 
General and administrative expenses  360,485   221,793 
Directors fees  204,000   204,000 
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)  102,061   84,355 
Insurance expenses  75,634   88,421 
Total expenses  4,533,628   4,591,010 
Net Investment Income  2,126,607   1,625,473 
         
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments        
Net realized gains (losses):        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  692,220   1,168,670 
Affiliated investments  1,384   - 
Controlled investments  -   - 
Total net realized gains (losses)  693,604   1,168,670 
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  (4,730,179)  808,538 
Affiliated investments  (338,527)  (889,186)
Controlled investments  (2,085,938)  (249,338)
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  (7,154,644)  (329,986)
Deferred tax benefit (expense)  (423,429)  - 
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (see Note 5)  (12,314)  - 
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  (6,896,783)  838,684 
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $(4,770,176) $2,464,157 
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $(2.38) $1.22 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)  2,001,470   2,019,778 



