GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter 2025 and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Enhancing and Expanding our ETF Product Offerings

Quarter End AUM of $34.9 Billion (+10% versus Q4 2024)

Quarterly Revenues Grew 10.7% to $65.6 Million

Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.75 versus $0.64 in the Fourth Quarter of 2024

2025 Earnings of $3.17 per Share versus $2.58 per Share in 2024

Strong Liquidity Position and Cash Generation Support Capital Returns: $195.5 Million in Cash and Investments with No Debt; 22.0 Million Shares Outstanding After Repurchasing 103,871 Shares During Q4 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“Gabelli”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Please use this link to see the full press release on our website: https://gabelli.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/GAMI-4th-Quarter-2025-Press-Release-final.pdf

About Gabelli

Gabelli (OTCQX: GAMI), established in 1977, is a widely-recognized provider of investment advisory services to 27 open-end funds, 13 United States closed-end funds and one United Kingdom investment company, 8 actively managed exchange traded funds, one société d’investissement à capital variable, and approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the U.S. The Company’s revenues are based primarily on the levels of assets under management and fees associated with the various investment products.

In 1977, Gabelli launched its well-known All Cap Value equity strategy, Gabelli Value, in a separate account format and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business. Today, Gabelli offers a diverse set of client solutions across asset classes (e.g. Equities, Debt Instruments, Convertibles, non-market correlated Merger Arbitrage), regions, market capitalizations, sectors (e.g. Gold, Utilities) and investment styles (e.g. Value, Growth). Gabelli serves a broad client base, including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

Contact: Kieran Caterina Chief Accounting Officer

(914) 921-5149 For further information please visit www.gabelli.com



