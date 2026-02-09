Safe Estate Announces #1 Amazon Ranking for New Book by CEO John Badalamenti, Achieving #1 Hot New Release Status on Amazon in Financial Services and Risk Management Categories

Denver, CO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Estate announced that its Co-Founder and CEO, John Badalamenti, has earned national recognition for his newly published book, The Casino Mentality: How to Build a Domino-Proof Retirement That Beats Wall Street at Its Own Game. The book quickly rose to the top of Amazon’s financial categories, achieving the coveted #1 Hot New Release status in both Financial Services and Financial Risk Management.

A newly released financial education book, The Casino Mentality: How to Build a Domino-Proof Retirement That Beats Wall Street at Its Own Game, by John Badalamenti, has quickly gained national attention, earning multiple top rankings on Amazon. On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the book reached #1 in the Hot New Releases in Financial Services, along with several additional top placements across key financial education and risk management categories.

The book’s Amazon rankings include:

#1 Hot New Release – Financial Services

#1 Hot New Release – Financial Risk Management

#2 Hot New Release – Personal Taxes

#2 Best Seller – Financial Risk Management

#2 Best Seller – Financial Services

These rankings reflect the growing demand for clear, practical financial education that helps individuals better understand risk, taxes, and long-term financial decision-making.

A Modern Guide to Navigating Financial Complexity

The book provides readers with an educational roadmap to simplify complex financial concepts and help them make more confident, informed financial decisions. By breaking down technical strategies into practical, real-world guidance, the book helps readers better understand how financial choices impact long-term security and stability.

Key topics addressed in the book include:

Understanding and managing financial risk in today’s evolving economy

Strategies to improve financial efficiency and tax awareness

Building a sustainable and resilient financial plan

Avoiding common mistakes that can disrupt long-term financial goals

Creating clarity and confidence when making important money decisions

Through easy-to-understand explanations and practical examples, the book helps readers reduce uncertainty and approach financial planning with greater confidence and clarity.

Helping Readers Build Confidence and Financial Awareness

The book was written to address a growing concern among individuals and families who feel overwhelmed by the increasing complexity of financial planning, taxation, and economic uncertainty.

By focusing on education and practical application, the author provides readers with tools to make more intentional financial choices and better understand how to protect and grow their financial futures.

A Resource Designed for Today’s Financial Environment

As financial markets, tax policies, and economic conditions continue to evolve, individuals are increasingly seeking reliable educational resources to stay informed and prepared. The book’s rapid rise across multiple Amazon categories highlights its impact as a trusted guide for individuals seeking financial clarity and practical planning insights.

Available Now

The book is available now on Amazon and serves as a valuable educational resource for individuals looking to strengthen their understanding of financial services, tax awareness, and risk management strategies.

Readers interested in learning more can view the book on Amazon here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GHZG9LM2

About the Author

John Badalamenti is the Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Estate. https://www.safeestate.net

