SafeSpace Global Corp. (OTCID: SSGC) Announces Investor Day to be held in Nashville, Tennessee on February 27, 2026 

Company to Meet with Investors and Financial Institutions During Event

Knoxville, TN, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) ("SafeSpace" or the "Company"), a provider of proprietary multimodal artificial intelligence safety, security, and situational awareness software solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in Nashville, Tennessee. The event is designed to support ongoing open dialogue between the company and the investment community.

Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) , will provide an overview of where the company stands today, how the SafeSpace platform is scaling across markets, and the company’s approach to disciplined, long-term value creation.

“Our Investor Day is an important opportunity to engage directly with our shareholders and the broader investment community,” said Scott Boruff, CEO of SafeSpace Global Corp. “We value transparent dialogue, and this event allows us to walk through our progression in our mission to help save lives.”

The program will focus on four core areas of the company’s strategy: Market Differentiation, Competitive Advantages, Channel Partners, and Strategic Asset Value.

“Our goal is to ensure investors have a clear understanding of how our strategy is taking shape across the markets we serve,” said Dustin Hillis, President and CSO of SafeSpace Global Corp. “Investor Day gives us the opportunity to outline the competitive advantages we’re building, the strength of our channel partnerships, and the long-term strategic value we believe the company is positioned to create.”

For any queries, please contact: investors@safespaceglobal.ai

To learn more and Register to attend the in-person event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safespace-global-corp-otcidssgc-investor-day-tickets-1982528920369?aff=oddtdtcreator

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal artificial intelligence safety, security, and situational awareness software solutions. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which SafeSpace Global Corp. operates, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s strategic priorities, market positioning, growth initiatives, platform scalability, and long‑term value‑creation plans. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward‑looking statements due to various factors, including changes in market conditions, competitive dynamics, operational challenges, and other risks described in the company’s public filings. SafeSpace Global Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward‑looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Note: SafeSpace is exploring strategic opportunities and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

carmel.fisher@safespaceglobal.ai

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com