The Bahamas Puts the Spotlight on Love with Romance Week and From The Bahamas with Love Conference

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love takes centre stage this February as The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), through its Romance and Celebrations Department, partners with the Bahamas Bridal Association to mark the return of Romance Week and the fourth year of the immersive From The Bahamas with Love experience, formerly known as Come For The Romance.

Together, the two initiatives are designed to keep The Islands of The Bahamas top of mind as a destination where romance is not just celebrated, but lived, across a lifetime of moments.

Romance Week, observed 8-14 February, invites couples to rediscover why The Bahamas remains one of the world’s most beloved places for romance. From intimate getaways and surprise proposals to destination weddings, honeymoons and milestone anniversaries, the destination offers something for every chapter of a love story across its 16 unique islands.

The Bahamas’ reputation as a leading romance destination continues to be showcased through international recognition from the World Travel Awards, which have honoured the destination for excellence in weddings and honeymoons.

“The Bahamas is a destination for a lifetime of love,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General.” Across our islands, couples can celebrate every chapter of their journey, from first escapes and engagements to weddings, honeymoons and milestone anniversaries. This depth of experience continues to set The Bahamas apart as a leading romance destination.”

Later in the month, that philosophy comes to life through From The Bahamas with Love conference, a five-day immersive experience taking place 26 February to 2 March. Now in its fourth year, the event will welcome 50 wedding professionals from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Italy and Germany, giving planners the opportunity to experience firsthand what they recommend to clients.

During their journey, participants will explore six Bahamian islands, each offering a distinct experience shaped by its people, culture and landscape.

From the artistry of the Androsia Batik Factory in Andros and a Dolphin Encounter in Grand Bahama, to relaxed moments at Chat ’N’ Chill in Exuma, horseback riding along the pink sands of Harbour Island, a visit to Abaco Neem, and a pineapple tour in Eleuthera, the experience is designed to connect planners to the heart of The Bahamas.

The week will also feature a symposium and mini-marketplace, bringing international wedding planners and Bahamian romance professionals together to connect, collaborate and build lasting relationships that extend beyond the event.

By immersing wedding professionals in the destination’s culture, landscapes and people, From The Bahamas with Love strengthens long-term advocacy for The Bahamas as a romance and wedding destination and reinforces the depth and diversity of experiences available to couples.

Together, Romance Week and From The Bahamas with Love reflect a thoughtful, long-term approach to romance tourism, reminding travelers and industry partners alike that in The Bahamas, love is not limited to one moment, one island or one trip.

For inspiration and information on planning a romantic getaway or destination wedding, visit bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

