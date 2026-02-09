Canon honored for Excellent Production Support at TSMC 2025 Excellent Performance Awards

Melville, NY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that it received the 2025 Excellent Performance Award from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the world's leading semiconductor foundry. This award recognizes companies that have made significant contributions to TSMC's success and the advancement of the semiconductor industry.

Canon was presented with the award for Excellent Production Support, a category within the 2025 Excellent Performance Awards. Canon’s evaluation was based on its efforts to improve TSMC’s production capacity through timely equipment supply, high-quality service support and the development of new functions to meet customer requests. This is the third time Canon has received this prestigious award.

Encouraged by this award, Canon will continue to advance its semiconductor lithography technology and strengthen its support services to help drive innovation in the semiconductor industry and contribute to society.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

