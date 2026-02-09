NeoVolta Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Inaugural Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2026 results before market open on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The Company will host its first earnings conference call and webcast the same day to review financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and provide an update on recent strategic developments. Management will discuss progress across NeoVolta’s growth initiatives, including advancements in domestic manufacturing and strategic partnerships. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: +1 (201) 389-0908

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: Registration Link

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, March 3, 2026. To listen to the archived call, dial +1 (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13758524.

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website neovolta.com/investors/, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.

