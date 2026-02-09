First National ranked as the second-top bank in the nation by Forbes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes named First National Bank Alaska as the second-ranked bank in the United States on its 17th annual America’s Best Banks list. First National is the only bank in Alaska to make the list. The global media company ranks the 100 strongest banks by 11 metrics, including growth, credit quality, profitability, efficiency ratio and stock performance.

“This recognition is a tribute to the team of 633 Alaskans across the state who don’t show up every day to be simply average,” said Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer. “Their dedication and talent have fueled First National’s steady growth over the past decade, culminating in this stellar accomplishment.

“At our core, we are Alaska’s community bank – one where relationships matter. At the same time, we’ve grown into a bank that offers highly sophisticated service and expertise that stand shoulder to shoulder with regional banks across the country. Our employees have proven time and time again that First National has the right people, a thriving culture, the resources and the will to succeed.”

Alaska’s community bank since 1922, First National Bank Alaska proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

For more than a century, the bank has been committed to supporting the communities it serves. In 2024, for the eighth consecutive reporting period, over a span of twenty-four years, First National received an Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act performance rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

In 2025, Alaska Business readers voted First National “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the 10th year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the fifth time, and Best Customer Service for the second year in a row. Forbes also selected First National as the sixth best bank on their America’s Best Banks list and one of the top two Banks in the State. In 2025, American Banker recognized First National as a “Best Bank to Work For” for the eighth year in a row. The bank was also voted “Best of Alaska” in the Anchorage Daily News awards, ranking as one of the top three in the Bank/Financial category for the seventh consecutive year. Newsweek recognized the bank as one of the nation’s 2026 Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for the second year in a row.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and is recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.

Media contact: Corporate Communications, (907) 777-3409

All other inquiries: Contact and Support