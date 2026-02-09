Propr® Launches Propr Picks: Innovative Floss Picks to Elevate Daily Oral Care

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propr®, the fluoride free oral care brand founded by acclaimed periodontist Dr. Jack Gruber, today announced the launch of Propr Picks, a thoughtfully engineered dental pick and floss system designed to support deeper interdental cleaning and promote healthier gums.

In the realm of daily oral hygiene, flossing remains a cornerstone habit. However, many existing flossing tools fail to balance effectiveness with comfort, leading some people to skip this vital step entirely. Propr Picks aim to change that by offering a gentle, yet powerful clean between teeth and along the gumline, helping remove plaque and food debris where a toothbrush alone cannot reach.





“After years of clinical experience and educating future periodontists, I saw that the issue wasn’t that patients weren’t brushing or flossing; it was that the tools they were using were too harsh,” said Dr. Jack Gruber, inventor and founder of Propr. “Propr Picks are designed to be effective without causing irritation, encouraging consistent flossing and, ultimately, better long-term oral health.”

The Propr Picks system combines smooth PTFE floss, which glides easily even into tight areas, with a tapered pick end for larger interdental spaces. This dual-function design enables users to remove stubborn food particles and plaque without discomfort, helping prepare the mouth for a better clean with a toothbrush.

Manufactured with FDA-approved, BPA-, latex-, and PFAS-free materials, Propr Picks reflect the brand’s commitment to safety and quality. Daily use of these picks can help stimulate gum tissue, reduce plaque buildup, and support healthier gums when combined with regular brushing.

Why Flossing Matters

Oral health professionals emphasize that brushing alone leaves significant portions of teeth uncleaned, particularly the tight spaces between teeth and the area just under the gumline. Flossing plays a critical role in removing plaque and debris from these hard-to-reach areas, helping to prevent gingivitis, cavities, and periodontal disease.

Beyond gum health, researchers have identified broader benefits linked to good interdental cleaning. Emerging studies suggest that maintaining healthy gums may be associated with lower systemic inflammation and could even influence overall health outcomes, including cardiovascular risk factors, as periodontal bacteria and inflammation are associated with chronic conditions.

Despite these benefits, surveys indicate that a large proportion of adults do not floss regularly, often due to discomfort or inconvenience. Propr Picks seek to address these barriers by making flossing smoother and more approachable for everyday use.

Smart Design, Backed by Clinical Insight

Propr Picks are designed to integrate effortlessly into daily routines. The smooth floss enables effortless passage between tight teeth, while the tapered pick end reaches larger gaps, offering flexibility for different types of interdental spaces. The gentle stimulation of gums provided by the picks may also help support circulation and tissue wellness when used consistently.





“Oral care should not be painful or difficult,” added Dr. Gruber. “By giving people tools they want to use, ones that feel comfortable and work where they need them most, we empower healthier habits that can last a lifetime.”

Propr continues to build on its oral care ecosystem, which includes the clinically inspired Propr Brush and complementary products. Together, these tools encourage a comprehensive approach to oral hygiene, from interdental cleaning to daily brushing.

Propr Picks are now available for purchase at proprdental.com, offering consumers a modern, research-inspired solution to an age-old challenge in dental health.

About Propr®

Propr was founded by Dr. Jack Gruber, a highly respected periodontist and educator known for his clinical insight into gum disease, sensitivity, and abrasion prevention. The company’s mission is to make oral care tools that are gentle, effective, and grounded in science, helping people protect their smiles for years to come.





