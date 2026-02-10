EpimAb Biotherapeutics Announces the First CTA Filing of a FIT-IG® Bispecific Antibody by its License Partner Almirall

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel multispecific antibodies, today announced the achievement of a first CTA Filing by Almirall (www.almirall.com) under the license agreement between the companies completed in 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Almirall licensed EpimAb’s proprietary Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin (FIT-Ig) platform technology to generate, develop and commercialize bispecific antibodies for up to three undisclosed target pairs. The first candidate to be advanced to clinical studies, under this license, will be a bispecific antibody targeting both IL-13 and OX-40L for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Almirall expects to initiate its First-in-Human Phase 1 during the first half of 2026.

“Starting with EpimAb’s Technology, our partner Almirall successfully advanced its first bispecific candidate into clinical development, a defining moment for EpimAb as we are looking to apply our FIT-Ig technology in yet another disease area,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, CEO and founder of EpimAb. “Our multiple partnerships on EpimAb’s assets and platforms continue to deliver important preclinical and clinical milestones, demonstrating the power and versatility of our in-house derived technologies.”

FIT-Ig, EpimAb’s proprietary technology platform, generates bispecific antibodies solely utilizing the basic structural parts of monoclonal antibodies without adding any complex changes, and is patented in all major markets of the world. With multiple bispecific molecules advanced into the clinic using this technology, EpimAb has also demonstrated the potential of this novel platform to rapidly advance drug candidates from idea to development.

EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multi-specific antibodies. Utilizing a broad range of in-house research and technology capabilities, including the proprietary FIT-Ig (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) and MAT-Fab (Monovalent Asymmetric Tandem Fab) bispecific platform, EpimAb is generating and globally advancing a unique pipeline of transformative preclinical and clinical assets that aim to benefit cancer and autoimmune diseases patients.

