Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) securities between October 10, 2023, and December 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) manufacturing for Inovio’s CELLECTRA device was deficient; (ii) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (iii) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA’s eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (iv) accordingly, INO-3107’s overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Inovio should contact the Firm prior to the April 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .