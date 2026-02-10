NFM Lending Announces Three Loan Originators Named 2026 “Top Emerging Stars” by Scotsman Guide

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, is proud to announce that loan originators Andy Beigel, Mario Cua, and Casey Coyle have been named 2026 Top Emerging Stars by Scotsman Guide Magazine. This recognition spotlights standout mortgage professionals under 40 who are already moving the industry forward by driving growth, elevating client relationships, and redefining what’s possible across the mortgage landscape.

“Andy, Mario, and Casey represent the next era of mortgage excellence,” said LaTasha Waddy, President at NFM Lending. “They have earned this recognition through consistent performance, strong client advocacy, and the kind of leadership that raises the bar for the entire industry. We are proud to see their talent and momentum recognized on a national stage.”

Scotsman Guide’s Top Emerging Stars list celebrates rising leaders whose impact is being felt early in their careers, highlighting professionals who combine production strength with a forward-looking approach to service, technology, market expertise, and relationship-building.

Beigel and Cua are from NFM’s Great Lakes division based in Columbus, OH, and led by Division President Daniel Sa. Coyle is from the company’s Mid-Atlantic division, based in Haddonfield, NJ, led by Ron Gosewisch and Dana Gounaris. Each has distinguished themself through a commitment to responsible lending, strong referral partnerships, and an unwavering focus on the borrower experience. Their work reflects NFM Lending’s mission to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients while helping to shape the future of the mortgage industry.

NFM congratulates Andy, Mario, and Casey on this well-deserved recognition.

Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President of Communication

NFM Lending

gdipaula@nfmlending.com

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Attachment