RUDR TOKEN Launches New System Compute Settlement Function

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUDR TOKEN today announced the official launch of a new system compute settlement function, further enhancing its token-based system resource management and settlement framework. The upgrade is designed to optimize internal allocation of computational resources and enable more standardized, automated, and traceable processes for compute usage, task execution, and settlement.

According to the update, the new compute settlement function uses RUDR TOKEN as the unified settlement and scheduling unit within the system to record and manage the execution of various computational tasks. The system can automatically log and settle compute consumption based on task type, computational complexity, and resource utilization, improving overall operational efficiency and transparency in resource usage.

Key highlights of the upgrade include:

Unified settlement mechanism: All computational tasks within the system now follow a standardized settlement logic, simplifying resource management workflows.

Automated logging: Compute usage is automatically recorded by the system, reducing manual intervention and improving settlement accuracy.

Enhanced traceability: Each instance of compute consumption can be verified within the system, supporting audits and system-level analysis.

Optimized resource scheduling: The system dynamically allocates computational resources based on real-time usage, improving overall utilization efficiency.

With this upgrade, RUDR TOKEN’s role within the system architecture is further clarified. In addition to serving as a settlement unit, it now acts as a foundational component connecting task execution and resource management. This mechanism helps improve system scalability and provides a more stable underlying framework for future functional modules and system upgrades.

RUDR TOKEN stated that it will continue to iterate and optimize around core areas such as settlement processes, resource scheduling, and data verifiability, gradually enhancing the functional positioning of the token within system operations to support long-term stability and ongoing system expansion.

About RUDR TOKEN

RUDR TOKEN is a utility token designed to support system-level settlement, resource scheduling, and feature access. It aims to enhance automation, transparency, and traceability of system operations through token-based mechanisms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.