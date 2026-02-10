GULF secures THB 60 billion, or approximately USD 1.9 billion, to invest in renewable energy power projects with a total contracted generation capacity of 939 MW

BANGKOK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF), Thailand’s leading power and infrastructure conglomerate, has successfully secured THB 60,000 million in loan facilities to accelerate the development of 27 renewable energy projects. Led by CEO Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi and CFO Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat , the financing—channeled through GULF’s renewable energy and waste-to-energy subsidiaries—supports a 939 MW portfolio consisting of 15 solar and Solar BESS projects (843 MW) and 12 industrial waste-to-energy plants (96 MW). This landmark financing underscores GULF’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050. The signing ceremony was graced by H.E. Dr. Angela Macdonald, Australian Ambassador to Thailand, and H.E. Ping Kitnikone, Canadian Ambassador to Thailand, alongside senior executives from partner lending institutions.

The 15 solar and Solar BESS projects, representing a total investment of over THB 43,000 million (USD 1,300 million), are set to deliver a combined 843 MW. To date, 12 projects (649 MW) have successfully commenced commercial operations, with the remaining three (194 MW) on track for completion in 2026. This large-scale initiative was financed by a prestigious syndicate of international and domestic lenders. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) served as the Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, supported by prominent institutions including AIIB, Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), Development Finance Institute Canada (FinDev Canada), Export Finance Australia (EFA), the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), KEXIM Global (Singapore) (KGS), and several leading Thai commercial banks such as Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Export-Import Bank of Thailand, KASIKORNBANK, Krungthai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank, alongside Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (Thai), and DBS Bank.

In parallel, GULF is advancing the circular economy through 12 industrial waste-to-energy projects (96 MW) scheduled for commercial operation in 2027. These facilities offer a sustainable alternative to landfilling by converting industrial waste into clean energy. GULF has secured approximately THB 17,000 million (USD 550 million) in long-term financing for these projects. This funding was provided by a group of development financial institutions, including ADB and AIIB, as well as leading commercial banks such as Siam Commercial Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, TMBThanachart Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bangkok Branch, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, GULF, stated: “We would like to express our gratitude to the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) such as the ADB, as well as leading onshore and offshore commercial banks for their financial support. This success reflects the strong confidence that both local and international financial institutions have in GULF. Currently, GULF has a diverse portfolio of projects under development, encompassing solar farms, solar with BESS, wind farms, hydropower, and waste-to-energy projects. The support from the financial sector reinforces our shared commitment to driving clean energy initiatives, which align with Thailand’s decarbonization policy and the national goal of achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2050.”

Mr. Aaron Batten, Country Director, Thailand Resident Mission of the Asian Development Bank, said: “As the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for the renewable energy portfolio and the Environmental and Social (E&S) coordinator for the industrial waste-to-energy projects, ADB is proud to anchor this landmark transaction. Our support underscores the critical role of private sector investment in helping Thailand reach its ambitious renewable energy targets. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in the region’s journey toward a sustainable energy landscape.”

Mr. Kris Chantanotoke, Chief Executive Officer, Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, stated: “Siam Commercial Bank is delighted to support GULF Group in implementing comprehensive sustainability projects, ranging from large-scale renewable energy initiatives such as solar farms and solar BESS to industrial waste-to-energy power projects, which play a vital role in driving Thailand’s sustainable development. This support reflects the bank’s commitment to promoting the circular economy and innovative infrastructure that addresses both waste management challenges and the continuously increasing demand for low-carbon energy. The financial structure of this project serves as a blueprint for future environmental projects and reinforces that industrial sustainability and financial viability within the context of Thailand’s evolving energy market.”

