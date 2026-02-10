Icelandic Salmon – Fourth quarter 2025 results

Bíldudalur, 10 February 2026

The presentation for the fourth quarter 2025 results is available on the company’s website.

The Group's CEO Bjørn Hembre and Interim CFO Edvin Aspli will be presenting the Group's fourth quarter results today at 09:00 Icelandic time (10:00 CET) via a Teams webinar.

To register, please email edvinaspli@arnarlax.is. A link will be distributed before the webinar begins.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre Tel: +354 620 1936 Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

Interim CFO Edvin Aspli Tel: +354 835 7800 Email: edvinaspli@arnarlax.is

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed on the stock exchange market, both at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and NASDAQ First North in Reykjavík. The Group is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, a farming company in Iceland with head office in Bíldudalur. The Group is fully integrated, from egg to fish delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the Group.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment