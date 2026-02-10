OM SYSTEM OM-3 ASTRO Mirrorless Camera and TG-7 INDUSTRY Specialty Camera Just Announced; More Info at B&H Photo

OM SYSTEM’s newest specialty cameras, the OM-3 ASTRO Mirrorless Camera for astrophotography and the TG-7 INDUSTRY NY-TGV Adapter Kit for use with microscopes.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share, OM SYSTEM is releasing two specialty versions of popular products, the OM SYSTEM OM-3 ASTRO Mirrorless Camera, a Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lens camera optimized for astrophotography, and the TG-7 INDUSTRY Digital Camera, which comes sold exclusively in a NY-TGV Super Adapter Kit for use with binocular stereoscopic microscopes.

OM SYSTEM Releases OM-3 ASTRO Mirrorless Camera for Dedicated Astrophotography

Featuring the same 20MP BSI stacked sensor and high-performance TruePicX processor combo as the original OM-3, the silver-bodied OM-3 ASTRO has an infrared cut filter placed in front of the sensor. This filter is tuned for near-100% transmission of the Hα (Hydrogen-alpha) light emitted by nebulae, allowing users to capture these celestial cloud formations in vivid detail.

OM SYSTEM OM-3 ASTRO Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1950709-REG/om_system_v7921300u000_om_3_astro_mirrorless_camera.html

Product Highlights:

Optimized for Astrophotography

IR-Cut Filter Passes H-Alpha Wavelength

High Res Shot for In-Camera Stacking

Custom Modes for Astro/Starry Landscape

Starry Sky AF & Live Composite Mode

20MP Stacked BSI Live MOS MFT Sensor

3.0" 1.62m-Dot Swivel Touchscreen LCD

2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

IP53 Weather-Sealed & Freezeproof Design



The company’s forays into computational photography are also optimized for astrophotography in the OM-3 ASTRO, with three new color profile modes designed for clearer reproduction of star colors and faint nebulae. The Handheld High Res Shot mode also benefits astrophotography when combined with a tripod, as is use with an equatorial mount. Starry Sky AF, Live Composite, and Night View can all be used for astrophotography as well.

For use with the OM-3 ASTRO are two new body mount filters, the BMF-LPC01 Light Pollution Suppression Filter and the BMF-SE01 Soft Filter. Attached directly to the camera body for lens-changing ease and use with bulbous, wide-angle lenses, the BMF-LPC01 cuts light from terrestrial, artificial sources while the BMF-SE01 blurs and highlights point-light sources, maximizing their pictorial impact.

The TG-7 INDUSTRY is a kit-exclusive variant of the black Tough TG-7 digital camera widely popular on adventure and job sites alike. Sold alongside the NY-TGV Super Adapter for standard microscope eyepieces, the full kit allows users to take 12MP resolution images in examination, research, and testing applications with a binocular stereoscopic microscope.

The camera facilitates the use of large monitors for observation of microscope images, along with remote capture with the optional RM-WR2 Wireless Remote Control. The INDUSTRY also features two new custom settings on the mode dial, a Focus Stacking Mode for compositing images taken at multiple focus points and a Microscope Adapter mode for use attached to a stereoscopic microscope.

OM SYSTEM is also releasing an optional accessory for the kit, the U-OC Ultra C Mount, allowing users to use the TG-7 INDUSTRY with Evident microscopes by providing coaxial and parfocal adjustment.

Learn more with B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/om-system-announces-om-3-astro-tg7-industry-specialty-cameras

