Sammons Enterprises Appoints Mike Lafitte to Board of Directors

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Enterprises is proud to announce that Michael J. “Mike” Lafitte has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective February 9, 2026.

Lafitte brings more than 40 years of commercial real estate experience to Sammons. He served CBRE and Trammell Crow Company for over two decades, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Trammell Crow Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of CBRE, from January 2021 through February 2023, when he retired from the firm. CBRE is the largest full-service real estate company in the world, with over 140,000 employees located in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Prior to serving as CEO of Trammell Crow Company, Lafitte held numerous senior leadership roles across CBRE, including Chief Executive Officer of CBRE’s Real Estate Investments segment, Chief Executive Officer of CBRE’s Advisory Services segment, Global Group President, Global Chief Operating Officer, and President of the Americas Advisory business. He served on CBRE’s Executive Committee for more than 15 years. Earlier in his career, Lafitte held roles at Lincoln Property Company, Bear Stearns, and PREMISYS Real Estate Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Life Insurance Company.

“Mike’s depth of experience, disciplined approach to growth, and commitment to principled leadership make him an excellent addition to our Board,” said Darron Ash, Chief Executive Officer of Sammons Enterprises. “He brings a long-term perspective shaped by leading through multiple market cycles, which aligns strongly with Sammons’ focus on long-term growth and stewardship.”

Tom Corcoran, Chairman of the Board of Sammons Enterprises, added, “Mike has a proven track record of leadership, governance, and capital deployment at scale. His insight and judgment as an Independent Director will be a valuable asset as we continue to guide the long-term success of Sammons Enterprises.”

Lafitte also serves on several civic, nonprofit, and advisory boards in the Dallas community.

Lafitte succeeds James “Rod” Clark, who retired from the Sammons Enterprises Board of Directors in December 2025 after 15 years of successful service to the organization.

Lafitte holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. He is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas.

--

Founded in 1938, Sammons Enterprises, Inc. (SEI) is a privately held, employee-owned holding corporation with a diverse portfolio of businesses operating across five strategic verticals. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SEI has a global footprint with operations in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. With over $10 billion in annual revenues and over $143 billion in assets, SEI is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States.

The people of Sammons are dedicated to building the world’s premier employee-owned company through a commitment to high ethical standards, industry-leading businesses, solid financial performance and a true ownership culture, where every person makes a difference.

SEI’s five business verticals span financial services, industrial solutions, energy infrastructure, real estate, and investments. Its financial services offerings include life insurance, annuities, retirement products, wealth advisory services, and bank-owned life insurance. The industrial businesses provide material-handling equipment and related solutions. SEI’s energy portfolio includes both traditional and renewable assets such as wind, solar, and oil and gas. Its real estate holdings include commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality, senior housing, and multifamily properties. The investments vertical focuses on programmatic private equity and other passive investment strategies. For more information, visit sammonsenterprises.com.

Attachment