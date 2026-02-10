Sale of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS in Latvia

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS is selling the DSV logistics property in Riga at 500 thousands euros above the balance sheet value. The transaction is structured as a share deal selling the 100% subsidiary EfTEN Krustpils SIA (registration number with the Latvian Commercial Register 40103921371), for which the fund has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the Latvian company ROLANDS S, SIA (registration number with the Latvian Commercial Register 40103130964). The activities of EfTEN Krustpils SIA are related to the ownership and management of the property located at Krustpils 31 in Riga (the DSV logistics building). The transaction, subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026. The sale of the fund’s subsidiary is based on a property value of EUR 9.0 million. Prior to the transaction negotiations, the value of the investment property in the Fund’s balance sheet was EUR 8.5 million. The proceeds of the transaction will be used as equity for the Fund’s new investments in future. As a result of the transaction, the Fund’s total assets are expected to decrease by EUR 9.0 million and bank borrowings by EUR 3.3 million. The fund will receive approximately EUR 5.6 million net proceeds from the transaction.

The transaction is not considered to be significant according to the section "Requirements for issuers" of the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange. The members of the fund’s Management and Supervisory Board have no personal interest in the transaction.

