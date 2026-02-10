TGS announces Engagement Phase 9 in the Gulf of America

OSLO, Norway (10 February 2026) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, in strategic collaboration with SLB, today announced the launch of Engagement 9, the latest phase of the companies’ Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) multi-client campaign in the Gulf of America.

Commencing earlier this month, Engagement 9 covers 161 OCS blocks in the Walker Ridge protraction area, one of the Gulf of America’s most prolific deepwater provinces. This new dataset is expected to deliver step change improvements in subsurface illumination across a region known for its structural complexity and deep hydrocarbon potential. Implementation of a low frequency source enables richer low frequency content that significantly enhances FWI and long wavelength velocity model building.

The project’s areal coverage includes several of the basin’s most significant producing assets, including Stones, Jack, St. Malo, and Cascade, providing operators with a modern, high quality imaging uplift across established production corridors. In addition to supporting field development and optimization efforts, Engagement 9 is positioned to unlock infrastructure-led exploration opportunities, offering clients greater subsurface confidence adjacent to existing infrastructure in a region with a strong commercial track record.

Acquisition is projected to conclude in July 2026, with final data products anticipated for release in H2 2027.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, “TGS is proud to expand our OBN data portfolio in the Gulf of America through continued collaboration with SLB. Engagement 9 reflects our shared commitment to technological innovation and to delivering the highest value subsurface insight to our customers. With the application a low frequency source and the strategic coverage of key producing hubs, this project provides a unique opportunity to drive improved imaging and future exploration success in one of the world’s most productive deepwater environments.”

