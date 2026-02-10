Nicox to Present Data from NCX 470 Phase 3 Studies at American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting 2026

February 10, 2026 – release at 7:30 am

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that phase 3 clinical study results, including two podium presentations, will be delivered at the upcoming American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting 2026 (February 19-22, 2026, Rancho Mirage, CA, U.S.A.).







“The opportunity to present data from our phase 3 studies with NCX 470, including two high-profile podium presentations, at the upcoming American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Conference highlights the enormous strides Nicox has made to confirm the medical effectiveness of this novel product. The recognition comes at an important time as we prepare the regulatory submissions for NCX 470 in the U.S. and China with our licensees, Kowa and Ocumension, respectively,” said Doug Hubatsch, EVP and Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox. “The AGS conference offers an opportunity for more detailed analysis of data supporting the efficacy, safety, and mechanism of action of NCX 470 to be presented to glaucoma specialist eyecare practitioners at a leading event by well-known and respected Key Opinion Leaders.”







AGS 2026 Annual Meeting – February 19 to February 22, 2026, Rancho Mirage, CA, U.S.



Presentation Details







Title: A Randomized Trial Comparing NCX 470 0.1%, a Nitric Oxide-Donating Bimatoprost, and Latanoprost 0.005% for Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension: The DENALI Trial

Type: Podium presentation session

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:15 am (local time) during the Basic Science, Genetics, Novel Developments Paper Session.

Presenter: Dr. S. Asrani, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC







Title: Aqueous Humor Dynamics of NCX 470 Ophthalmic Solution (Nitric Oxide-Donating Bimatoprost): A Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3b Clinical Trial



Type: Podium presentation session

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:25 am (local time) during the Basic Science, Genetics, Novel Developments Paper Session.

Presenter: Dr. A. Sit, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota







Title: Outcomes in the United States Subgroup of the Denali Trial: A Randomized Trial Comparing NCX 470 0.1%, a Nitric Oxide-Donating Bimatoprost, and Latanoprost 0.005% for Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

Type: Poster presentation session

Date: Friday February 20, 2026 from 7:30 am to 8:30 am (local time).

Presenter: Dr. J. Bacharach, North Bay Eye Associates, Inc., Petaluma, CA







Members of the Nicox team will be available for one-on-one meetings. If you wish to set up a meeting, please contact us at communications@nicox.com.