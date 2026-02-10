Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 2 to February 6, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from February 2 to February 6, 2026

Puteaux, February 10, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 2 to February 6, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/02/2026 FR0012435121 65,173 24.6850 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/02/2026 FR0012435121 45,818 24.7186 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/02/2026 FR0012435121 6,162 24.7125 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/02/2026 FR0012435121 8,041 24.7319 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/03/2026 FR0012435121 39,166 25.2970 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/03/2026 FR0012435121 42,363 25.2024 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/03/2026 FR0012435121 6,169 25.2001 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/03/2026 FR0012435121 7,302 25.2032 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/04/2026 FR0012435121 52,500 25.7659 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/04/2026 FR0012435121 32,000 25.6710 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/04/2026 FR0012435121 4,000 25.6786 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/04/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 25.6585 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/05/2026 FR0012435121 51,406 25.9074 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/05/2026 FR0012435121 32,931 25.9143 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/05/2026 FR0012435121 4,345 25.9027 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/05/2026 FR0012435121 4,318 25.9091 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/06/2026 FR0012435121 51,222 26.2102 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/06/2026 FR0012435121 32,438 26.2030 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/06/2026 FR0012435121 4,341 26.1491 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/06/2026 FR0012435121 3,999 26.1624 AQE Total 498,694 25.4983



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

