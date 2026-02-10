Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 2 to February 6, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from February 2 to February 6, 2026

Puteaux, February 10, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 2 to February 6, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/02/2026FR001243512165,17324.6850XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/02/2026FR001243512145,81824.7186DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/02/2026FR00124351216,16224.7125TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/02/2026FR00124351218,04124.7319AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/03/2026FR001243512139,16625.2970XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/03/2026FR001243512142,36325.2024DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/03/2026FR00124351216,16925.2001TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/03/2026FR00124351217,30225.2032AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/04/2026FR001243512152,50025.7659XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/04/2026FR001243512132,00025.6710DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/04/2026FR00124351214,00025.6786TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/04/2026FR00124351215,00025.6585AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/05/2026FR001243512151,40625.9074XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/05/2026FR001243512132,93125.9143DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/05/2026FR00124351214,34525.9027TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/05/2026FR00124351214,31825.9091AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/06/2026FR001243512151,22226.2102XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/06/2026FR001243512132,43826.2030DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/06/2026FR00124351214,34126.1491TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/06/2026FR00124351213,99926.1624AQE
 Total498,69425.4983 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

