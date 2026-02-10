Trifork Labs company Dawn Health welcomes Cipio Partners to fuel the next phase of growth for AI-driven commercial and clinical companion applications

Press release



Copenhagen — February 10, 2026 — Dawn Health, a global leader in digital health co-founded by Trifork, today announced the completion of a €21.5 million growth investment round, following a new investment from Cipio Partners, joining the existing owner group alongside Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker (CAF), the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), and Trifork. The investment builds on the growth funding provided by the company’s existing owners and will support Dawn Health’s continued expansion as an AI-enabled patient companion partner for pharma across clinical, medical, and commercial activities.

Over the past years, Dawn Health has built a trusted platform and ecosystem supporting the world's leading pharma companies in driving value across use cases spanning the clinical to commercial continuum. As the platform is widely adopted by pharma as well as leading technology and AI partners, the investment will further accelerate product innovation and continued value creation for these partners.

Cipio Partners brings extensive experience in scaling global B2B technology companies and sees Dawn Health uniquely positioned to become a long-term category leader in regulated digital health.

“We are very excited to welcome Cipio Partners as an investor,” said Alexander Mandix Hansen, CEO of Dawn Health. “We see a strong alignment between Cipio’s capabilities and ambitions and the strategy of our company, as well as the vision of our existing owners.”

Dawn Health’s technology is already deployed across multiple therapeutic areas, supporting patients, healthcare professionals, and pharma teams with regulatory-grade digital solutions across disease management, therapy support, and clinical research.

“Dawn Health stands out as a company with a very strong product foundation, deep regulatory expertise, and trusted, long-standing relationships with global pharma leaders,” said Dr. Ansgar Kirchheim, Partner at Cipio Partners. “We see a clear opportunity to support Dawn Health in further scaling its SaaS offer and expanding even more into the clinical trial space, where digital and data-driven solutions are becoming increasingly critical. We are excited to partner with Dawn Health’s great team on the next phase of growth.”

The investment reinforces Dawn Health’s long-term strategy of building scalable, compliant digital health products that support the full pharma value chain, from clinical development to commercialisation, while continuing to improve outcomes for patients worldwide.





About Cipio Partners

Founded in 2003, Cipio Partners is a leading investment management and advisory firm for European growth capital & minority buyouts for technology companies. Cipio Partners targets European growth stage technology businesses with €10-50 million in revenue and makes initial investments ranging from €5-15 million. Cipio Partners operates from offices in Munich and Luxembourg. Further information is available at www.cipiopartners.com.



About Dawn Health

Dawn Health is a global digital health company partnering with pharmaceutical companies to co-create and scale regulated digital solutions that support patient care and real-world use. Dawn Health designs and delivers AI-enabled and connected health products, including Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), that support patients, healthcare professionals, and pharma teams across clinical trials, real-world evidence generation, and commercial programs. With deep expertise in clinical, regulatory, design, and engineering disciplines, Dawn Health’s human-centric solutions help people living with chronic conditions stay engaged in their care, enable compliant data collection beyond the clinic, and support efficient deployment of digital products.

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.

Media Contact

Christopher Kold

Marketing Manager

Dawn Health

+4541586088

cko@dawnhealth.com

Frederik Svanholm

Group Investment Director

Trifork Group AG

+41793577317

frsv@trifork.com

