Artificial Turf Market Size to Surpass USD 16.51 Billion by 2035 Driven by Sports Infrastructure and Sustainable Landscaping Growth

Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial turf market size was estimated at USD 7.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 16.51 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2026 to 2035. The increasing investment in educational playgrounds development and the surge of residential landscaping drive market growth.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/7456

Artificial Turf Market Key Highlights

North America led the global artificial turf market in 2025, accounting for approximately 38% of the total market share.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

By material, the polyethylene segment dominated the market in 2025, contributing nearly 56% of overall revenue.

The polypropylene segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate from 2026 to 2035, driven by increasing adoption across cost-sensitive applications.

In terms of installation, the flooring and outdoor segment captured the largest share, representing about 68% of the market in 2025.

The wall cladding segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the study period, supported by rising demand for aesthetic landscaping solutions.

By application, sports fields remained the dominant segment in 2025, holding approximately 55% of the market share.

The commercial areas segment is forecast to grow rapidly, recording a CAGR of 7.5% in the coming years.

What is Artificial Turf?

Artificial turf is man-made grass that mimics natural grass and is made up of synthetic fibers. The key components of artificial turf are infill, fibers, and backing materials. It offers benefits like all-weather play, consistency, low maintenance, and durability. It lowers the risk of injury and does not require watering. Artificial turf is widely used in applications like residential landscaping, pet areas, golf amenities, athletic fields, playgrounds, commercial landscaping, events, sports facilities, schools, and decoration.

The artificial turf market growth is driven by stricter water conservation regulations, development of evergreen landscaping, a surge in sports facilities, robust urban growth, the replacement of aged natural grass, heavy investments in stadiums, strong focus on enhancing small lawns.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting



Private Industry Investments for Artificial Turf

KPS Capital Partners' Acquisition of Sport Group: In 2024, this private equity firm acquired Sport Group TopCo GmbH to scale one of the world's largest vertically integrated artificial turf and sports surface operations. TenCate Grass's Majority Stake in Sports & Leisure Group: In 2025, TenCate Grass expanded its European presence by acquiring a majority stake in this established UK-based artificial turf manufacturer. Beaulieu International Group's Acquisition of Act Global: This strategic investment allowed the group to integrate Act Global’s specialized sports turf technology into its broader flooring and surfacing portfolio. AstroTurf Corporation's Purchase of Coast to Coast Turf: In late 2024, AstroTurf acquired this leading installer to strengthen its foothold in the Northwestern United States and enhance its direct installation capabilities. Blackford Capital's Acquisition of Artificial Turf Supply: This deal focused on consolidating the market and expanding the reach of synthetic grass solutions for residential and commercial customers.



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/7456

Key Trends of the Artificial Turf Market

Accelerated Shift toward Sustainability and Circularity : Driven by increasing environmental regulations and water scarcity, manufacturers are pivoting to 100% recyclable mono-material turf and organic infills like cork or coconut husk. This trend is further bolstered by the European Union's recent phase-out of traditional crumb-rubber infills, forcing a market-wide transition toward bio-based materials and sustainable end-of-life recycling programs.

: Driven by increasing environmental regulations and water scarcity, manufacturers are pivoting to 100% recyclable mono-material turf and organic infills like cork or coconut husk. This trend is further bolstered by the European Union's recent phase-out of traditional crumb-rubber infills, forcing a market-wide transition toward bio-based materials and sustainable end-of-life recycling programs. Integration of "Smart Turf" and IoT Technologies: High-performance sports venues are increasingly adopting "smart" turf systems embedded with sensors that monitor real-time data on surface temperature, moisture levels, and player traction. These digital advancements allow for predictive maintenance to extend the field's lifespan and provide performance analytics to help coaches optimize athlete training and reduce injury risks.

Built for leaders who move markets. Access live, actionable intelligence with Precedence Q. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/precedenceq/

Artificial Turf Market Opportunity

Sports Infrastructure Development Unlocks Market Opportunity

The increased development of professional sports facilities and the growing number of sports events daily increase demand for artificial turf. The strong focus on the development of a consistent playing surface and the need for lowering operational cost of sports infrastructure increases demand for artificial turf. The need to lower sports injury risk and the government's sports initiatives increase demand for artificial turf.

The development of modern sports facilities and a focus on easy maintenance of playgrounds increases demand for artificial turf. The increased development of single-pitch for diverse sports and the sustainable development goals increase the adoption of artificial turf. The sports infrastructure creates an opportunity for the growth of the artificial turf industry.

Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence

Artificial Turf Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.31 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 7.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 16.51 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 8.49% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Material Type, Installation Type, Application Type, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



➤ Access the Full Artificial Turf Market Study @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/artificial-turf-market

Artificial Turf Market Regional Insights

What is the North America Artificial Turf Market Size in 2026?

The North America artificial turf market size is evaluated at USD 3.01 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to attain approximately USD 6.36 billion by 2035, with a solid CAGR of 8.63% from 2026 to 2035.

Why North America Dominates the Artificial Turf Market?

North America dominated the market with approximately 38% share in 2025. The increasing investment in the development of sports infrastructure and the huge popularity of commercial spaces increase demand for artificial turf. The strong focus on water conservation and the high preference for low-maintenance landscape increases demand for artificial turf. The presence of companies like Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf, and Astroturf drives the market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. Artificial Turf Market in 2026?

The U.S. artificial turf market size is calculated at USD 2.26 billion in 2026 and is predicted to cross around USD 4.80 billion in 2035, accelerating at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.72% between 2026 and 2035.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/7456

U.S. Artificial Turf Market Trends

The U.S. market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand from sports fields, schools, and municipal projects seeking low-maintenance, water-saving alternatives to natural grass. Sustainability is a major trend, with manufacturers focusing on recyclable materials, reduced heat retention, and non-toxic infill options.

How is the Asia Pacific region experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Artificial Turf Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing development of sports stadiums and the rise in residential projects increase demand for artificial turf. The increased water scarcity issues and the strong focus on improving the aesthetics of commercial spaces increases adoption of artificial turf. The high spending on recreational areas and the growing expansion of cities require artificial turf, supporting the overall market growth.

China Artificial Turf Market Trends

China’s market is expanding as urbanization, sports infrastructure development, and demand for low-maintenance landscaping spur installations in public spaces, schools, and residential areas. Domestic production and export capacity make China one of the world's largest turf producers, while local demand grows for multifunctional uses beyond traditional sports fields.

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Artificial Turf Market Segmental Insights

Material Type Insights

Why Polyethylene Segment Dominating the Artificial Turf Market?

The polyethylene segment dominated the market with approximately 56% share in 2025. The growing expansion of sports applications and the development of high-end athletic fields increase demand for polyethylene. The development of children’s playgrounds and the growing landscaping requires polyethylene. The natural feel, optimal performance, safety, and high durability of polyethylene drive the market growth.

The polypropylene segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing expansion of green spaces and the development of high-traffic sports fields increase the adoption of polypropylene. The expanding pet facilities and the rising development of decorative landscaping require polypropylene. The cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and high performance of polypropylene support the overall market growth.

Installation Type Insights

How did the Flooring and Outdoor Installation Segment hold the Largest Share in the Artificial Turf Market?

The flooring and outdoor installation segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 68% in the market in 2025. The growing development of balconies and the strong focus on aesthetic flooring increase demand for flooring and artificial installations. The high availability of commercial walkways and the growing real estate development require flooring and artificial installations. The presence of heavy foot traffic and the expanding outdoor installations drives market growth.

The wall cladding segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The consumer focus on low maintenance and the growing green initiatives in urban areas increases demand for wall cladding. The strong presence of offices and the focus on customized designs require wall cladding. The strong focus on enhancing building exteriors and the development of space-constrained areas requires wall cladding, supporting the overall market growth.

Application Insights

Which Application Dominated the Artificial Turf Market?

The sports field segment dominated the market with approximately 55% share in 2025. The growing development of stadiums and the increasing investment in sports infrastructure increase demand for artificial turf. The focus on high-impact sports and the need to lower the maintenance of professional stadiums requires artificial turf. The popularity of all-weather playability sports infrastructure drives the overall market growth.

The commercial areas segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The rising number of hotels and the focus on improving the safety of playgrounds increase demand for artificial turf. The expansion of all-weather sports fields and the high volume of restaurants increases demand for artificial turf. The increasing investments in schools and the focus on sustainable landscaping in businesses require artificial turf, supporting the overall market growth.



✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Global Landscaping Products Market: Explore how outdoor living trends and eco-friendly materials are reshaping residential and commercial landscapes

➡️ Landscaping and Gardening Service Market: Discover rising demand for professional green services driven by urbanization and lifestyle upgrades

➡️ Football Equipment Market: Track innovation in protective gear, smart equipment, and performance-focused sports technology

➡️ Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Analyze how battery-powered tools and automation are transforming yard and industrial maintenance

➡️ AI in Sports Market: Understand how artificial intelligence is enhancing athlete performance, fan engagement, and data-driven coaching

Artificial Turf Market-Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement: The process sources raw materials like additives, adhesives, polymer pellets, infill materials, and backing materials.

Key Players:- DuPont, CGGrass, Tarkett Controlled Products Systems Group, ZeoFill, Hellas Textiles, SYNLawn, BrockFILL, Dow



Manufacturing and Assembly: The stage involves steps like raw material blending, fiber creation, yarn production, tufting, backing, PU or latex layer coating, perforation, finishing, and defect inspection.

Key Players:- FieldTurf, TenCate Grass, Polytan GmbH, AVG, Shaw Sports Turf, CoCreation Grass



Product Conceptualization and Design: The product conceptualization focuses on application-specific design, performance metrics, aesthetics, and target market. Design focuses on fiber material, fiber shape, pile height, and backing system.

Key Players:- Shaw Sports Turf, Act Global, SportGroup, ForeverLawn, Limonta Sport, TenCate Grass, Tarkett, CGGrass





Top Companies in the Artificial Turf Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Tarkett Group : Provides a massive range of sports and landscaping surfaces through its major subsidiaries, FieldTurf and EasyTurf.

: Provides a massive range of sports and landscaping surfaces through its major subsidiaries, FieldTurf and EasyTurf. TenCate Grass : Focuses on the vertical production of synthetic fibers and components used to build high-performance turf systems.

: Focuses on the vertical production of synthetic fibers and components used to build high-performance turf systems. FieldTurf : Specializes in high-durability, infilled synthetic turf systems designed for professional-level football, soccer, and baseball fields.

: Specializes in high-durability, infilled synthetic turf systems designed for professional-level football, soccer, and baseball fields. AstroTurf : Offers advanced athletic surfaces featuring patented "RootZone" technology to improve player stability and reduce infill migration.

: Offers advanced athletic surfaces featuring patented "RootZone" technology to improve player stability and reduce infill migration. Shaw Sports Turf : Manufactures high-spec synthetic grass solutions specifically engineered for heavy-use collegiate and professional sports venues.

: Manufactures high-spec synthetic grass solutions specifically engineered for heavy-use collegiate and professional sports venues. CCGrass : Operates as the world's largest producer, delivering FIFA-certified sports turf and decorative landscape grass to over 120 countries.

: Operates as the world's largest producer, delivering FIFA-certified sports turf and decorative landscape grass to over 120 countries. Domo Sports Grass : Develops innovative hybrid and synthetic systems for soccer and rugby, focusing on unique fiber shapes for better resilience.

: Develops innovative hybrid and synthetic systems for soccer and rugby, focusing on unique fiber shapes for better resilience. Polytan GmbH : Supplies specialized turf for global sporting events, including the official surfaces used for Olympic field hockey competitions.

: Supplies specialized turf for global sporting events, including the official surfaces used for Olympic field hockey competitions. Act Global: Produces "Xtreme Turf" for elite sports while also engineering specialized synthetic covers for airports and environmental landfills.



Tier 2:

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport S.p.A.

Global Syn-Turf

TigerTurf

Victoria PLC

Beaulieu International Group

Recent Developments

In February 2026, Syngenta launched the Aero GCX Microclimate Sensor Network for advanced turf management. It is easy to install and consists of user-friendly cloud-based dashboards. It supports wireless cellular communication and offers trend summaries. (Source:-https://www.global-agriculture.com)



In February 2025, TenCate launched its first artificial turf, Pivot Performance Turf, which replicates a grass field. The turf performs 24/7/365 and provides optimal traction. The turf can be recycled and does not need to be watered. The turf lowers carbon emissions and does not contain PFAS. (Source:-https://www.prnewswire.com)



In August 2024, SiteOne launched a nationwide synthetic turf line, Pro-Trade Synthetic Turf. The turf offers a 16-year warranty and is suitable for commercial & residential use. It is present in 24 varieties and does not produce allergens.

(Source:-https://www.landscapemanagement.net)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon

Other Material

By Installation Type

Flooring/Outdoor Installation

Wall Cladding/Other

By Application

Sports Fields

Residential Landscaping

Commercial Areas



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/7456

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Statifacts | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter