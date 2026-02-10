Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Size to Reach USD 310.92 Billion by 2035 Driven by Chronic Disease Burden and Home Healthcare Demand

Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-use disposable medical devices market size is valued at USD 187.51 billion in 2026 and is expected to surpass around USD 310.92 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2026 to 2035.

Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Key Takeaways

Regional Leadership: North America dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for 45% of total revenue.

North America dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for 45% of total revenue. Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Product Type Dominance: Disposable syringes & needles held the leading share of approximately 40% in 2025.

Disposable syringes & needles held the leading share of approximately 40% in 2025. Fastest-Growing Product Segment: Catheters & tubing systems are expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2026 and 2035.

Catheters & tubing systems are expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2026 and 2035. Application Leadership: The general surgery segment captured a 35% share of the global market in 2025.

The general surgery segment captured a 35% share of the global market in 2025. Fastest-Growing Application: The respiratory segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% over the study period.

The respiratory segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% over the study period. End-User Dominance: Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share of roughly 65% in 2025.

Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share of roughly 65% in 2025. Fastest-Growing End User: The home healthcare segment is projected to expand rapidly throughout the forecast timeline.

The home healthcare segment is projected to expand rapidly throughout the forecast timeline. Material Leadership: Plastics represented the dominant material segment with approximately 65% market share in 2025.

Plastics represented the dominant material segment with approximately 65% market share in 2025. Fastest-Growing Material: Biodegradable materials are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

What are Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices?

The single-use disposable medical devices are medical items, instruments, and apparatuses intended for use on only one patient to prevent infection transmission during a single procedure. They offer benefits like preventing patient-to-patient contamination, eliminating cleaning procedures, enhancing safety, reliable performance, guaranteeing sterility, cost-effectiveness, and lowering cleaning time. The various single use disposable medical devices are catheters, masks, prophylaxis angles, needles, and oxygen masks.

The single-use disposable medical devices market growth is driven by the strong focus on patient safety, increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease, higher need for elderly healthcare services, rising use of outpatient procedures, growth in surgical procedures, and the growing expansion of digital health.

Private Industry Investments for Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices:

KKR & Co. Acquisition of Healthium Medtech: KKR acquired a majority stake in this leading manufacturer of single-use surgical sutures and consumables in a deal valued at over $800 million. Warburg Pincus & TA Associates in Romsons Group: These private equity giants are evaluating a minority stake in Romsons, one of India's largest manufacturers of disposable medical consumables like syringes and infusion sets. JLL Partners Investment in Vascular Technology (VTI): JLL Partners invested in VTI to support its specialized production of single-use consumables for operating rooms and advanced surgical procedures. Inverness Graham Acquisition of Hurricane Medical: Through its platform Innovia Medical, Inverness Graham acquired Hurricane Medical to expand its vertically integrated manufacturing of single-use ophthalmic surgical instruments. SK Capital Partners Acquisition of LISI Medical: SK Capital rebranded this division as Precera Medical, establishing it as a contract manufacturer for high-precision, single-use components used in surgical robotics and minimally invasive therapies.



Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Opportunity

Growing Surgical Procedures

The rising volume of surgeries and the strong focus on long-term patient care increase demand for single-use disposable medical devices. The focus on lowering contamination risk and the high volume of cosmetic procedures increase demand for single use disposable medical devices. The robust growth in endoscopic surgeries and the increased volume of cardiovascular procedures requires single use disposable medical devices.

The focus on lowering the downtime of surgical procedures and the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers increase demand for single use disposable medical devices. The increased popularity of robot-assisted surgeries and the increased use of custom kits for surgical procedures increases adoption of single use disposable medical devices. The growing number of surgical procedures creates an opportunity for the growth of the single use disposable medical devices industry.

Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 177.26 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 187.51 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 310.92 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 5.78% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product Type, Clinical Use, End-User, Material Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Regional Insights

What is the North America Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Size in 2026?

The North America single-use disposable medical devices market size is evaluated at USD 84.38 billion in 2026 and is predicted to attain approximately USD 141.47 billion by 2035, with a 5.90% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

Why North America Dominates the Single Use Disposable Medical Devices Market?

North America dominated the market with a 45% share in 2025. The stringent regulations for lowering cross-contamination and the strong presence of well-funded hospitals increase demand for single use disposable medical devices. The growing number of chronic disorder cases and the increasing use of safe treatment procedures require single use disposable medical devices. The high healthcare spending and the growth in ASCs boost expansion. The presence of companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, and Medtronic drives the market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. Single Use Disposable Medical Devices Market in 2026?

The U.S. single use disposable medical devices market size is calculated at USD 63.28 billion in 2026 and is expected to cross around USD 106.81 billion in 2035, accelerating at a strong CAGR of 5.97% between 2026 and 2035.

U.S. Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Trends

The U.S. market is growing steadily, driven by an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that increase the volume of medical procedures. Healthcare providers are increasingly favoring disposable devices to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections, eliminate sterilization requirements, and improve overall patient safety.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Single Use Disposable Medical Devices Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the increased awareness about controlling infection increase demand for single use disposable medical devices. The higher need for therapeutic care in the elderly population and the increasing use of minimally invasive procedures increase demand for single use disposable medical devices.

The well-established medical supplies base and the government's focus on healthcare modernization support the overall market growth.

China Single Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Trends

China’s market is expanding rapidly as urbanization, rising healthcare spending, and growing awareness of infection prevention drive demand for items like syringes, gloves, catheters, and masks. Domestic hospitals, clinics, and even rural healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting single-use products to enhance patient safety and reduce cross-contamination risks as hygiene standards tighten.

Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market Segmental Insights

Product Type Insights

The disposable syringes & needles segment dominated the single-use disposable medical devices market with approximately 40% share in 2025. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and the focus on controlling infection increase demand for disposable syringes & needles. The rise in immunization campaigns and the shift towards self-care require disposable syringes & needles. The cost-effectiveness, safety, and convenience of disposable syringes & needles drive the market growth.

The catheters & tubing systems segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The need to lower the infection control in hospitals and the focus on long-term care increase demand for catheters & tubing systems. The expansion of home-based care and the higher need for intravenous therapy require catheters & tubing. The increased development of medical facility construction supports the overall market growth.

Clinical Use Insights

The general surgery segment held the largest revenue share of 35% in the single use disposable medical devices industry in 2025. The growing popularity of robotic-assisted surgeries and the focus on eliminating the risk of hospital-acquired infections increase demand for single use disposable medical devices. The push for laparoscopy surgery and the growth in lifestyle-related disorders increase demand for single use disposable medical devices. The high general surgery procedural volume and the increasing use of surgical drapes drive market growth.

The respiratory segment is experiencing the fastest-growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of asthma and the increased use of respiratory devices increase demand for single use disposable medical devices. The growing expansion of chronic illness and the high incidence of sleep apnea increases adoption of single use disposable medical devices. The strong focus on managing respiratory infections supports the overall market growth.

End-User Insights

The hospitals segment dominated the single use disposable medical devices market with approximately 65% share in 2025. The growing elderly population and the increasing need for diagnostic services increase demand for hospitals. The high surgery volume and increasing need for acute care require hospitals. The growing demand for frequent hospitalization among older people and the availability of various medical services drive market growth.

The home healthcare segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong consumer focus on receiving home care and the focus on managing diseases like hypertension increase demand for home healthcare. The increased use of wearable biosensors and the transition towards long-term disease management require home healthcare. The availability of connected health apps supports the market growth.

Material Type Insights

The plastics segment held the largest revenue share of 65% in the single use disposable medical devices industry in 2025. The focus on lowering the spread of infections and the increased production of surgical tools increases demand for plastics. The growth in utilization of IV bags, catheters, and tubing increases demand for plastics. The cost-effectiveness, manufacturing scalability, safety, high-performance, and biocompatibility of plastics drive the overall market growth.

The biodegradable materials segment is experiencing the fastest-growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased bans on single-use plastics and the commitments to lower carbon footprint increase demand for biodegradable materials. The growing cost of medical waste treatment and the strong focus on maintaining sterility increase the adoption of biodegradable materials. The focus on enhancing brand reputation supports the market growth.

Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market-Value Chain Analysis

R&D: The R&D focuses on aspects like sustainable materials use, advanced manufacturing, development of smart disposable devices, and single-use device reprocessing. Key Players:- Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Ambu A/S, Medtronic plc, BD, Baxter International Inc.

The R&D focuses on aspects like sustainable materials use, advanced manufacturing, development of smart disposable devices, and single-use device reprocessing. Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals: Clinical trials focus on aspects like sterility maintenance, usability, biocompatibility, clinical efficacy, performance reliability, and safety. Regulatory approvals like CDSCO and FDA are required. Key Players:- Avania, Veranex, Qserve Group, ClinChoice, NAMSA, MCRA

Clinical trials focus on aspects like sterility maintenance, usability, biocompatibility, clinical efficacy, performance reliability, and safety. Regulatory approvals like CDSCO and FDA are required. Distribution to Hospitals, Pharmacies: The stage focuses on aspects like strategic sourcing, regulatory environment, supply chain, safety, logistics, and compliance. Key Players:- Cardinal Health, Owns& Minor, McKesson Medical-Surgical, Henry Schein, Medline Industries

The stage focuses on aspects like strategic sourcing, regulatory environment, supply chain, safety, logistics, and compliance.

Top Companies in the Single-Use Disposable Medical Devices Market

Tier 1:

Johnson & Johnson : Offers specialized surgical disposables like sutures, staplers, and daily contact lenses.

: Offers specialized surgical disposables like sutures, staplers, and daily contact lenses. BD (Becton Dickinson) : Focuses on fluid delivery and collection tools, including syringes, needles, and IV catheters.

: Focuses on fluid delivery and collection tools, including syringes, needles, and IV catheters. Cardinal Health, Inc. : Provides clinical essentials such as surgical gowns, gloves, and pre-assembled procedural kits.

: Provides clinical essentials such as surgical gowns, gloves, and pre-assembled procedural kits. Medline Industries, LP : Produces high-volume medical supplies like exam gloves, protective apparel, and wound dressings.

: Produces high-volume medical supplies like exam gloves, protective apparel, and wound dressings. 3M Company : Supplies infection prevention products, including surgical tapes, transparent dressings, and sterilization indicators.

: Supplies infection prevention products, including surgical tapes, transparent dressings, and sterilization indicators. Baxter International Inc. : Manufactures fluid management disposables like IV administration sets and dialysis components.

: Manufactures fluid management disposables like IV administration sets and dialysis components. Medtronic plc : Provides procedural disposables such as electrosurgical tools, catheters, and surgical stapling reloads.

: Provides procedural disposables such as electrosurgical tools, catheters, and surgical stapling reloads. Terumo Corporation: Specializes in interventional disposables, including hypodermic needles, cannulas, and cardiovascular guide wires.

Tier 2:

B. Braun SE

Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Teleflex Incorporated

ICU Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast A/S



Recent Developments

In May 2024, Cook Medical launched the Ascend single-use ureteroscope in Canada and the United States. The ureteroscope helps to perform complex urological operations and is ready to use. (Source:-https://www.massdevice.com)





In March 2025, Olympus launched the single-use Hemostasis Clip, Retentia HemoClip. The available arm lengths of the Hemostasis Clip are 9mm, and 12mm. The Hemostasis Clip supports the placement of multiple clips and has sheath marking. (Source:-https://www.prnewswire.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Disposable Syringes & Needles

Surgical Instruments & Blades

Catheters & Tubing Systems

Diagnostic Devices (Test Kits, Specimen Devices)

Other Consumables (Gloves, IV Sets, Dressings)



By Clinical Use

General Surgery

Diagnostics & Laboratory

Cardiology

Orthopaedics

Respiratory

Others (Urology)

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Clinics/Outpatient Centres

Home Healthcare

Others



By Material Type

Plastics

Metals

Glass

Composites

Biodegradable Materials



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

