Quadient Digital Accelerates with Landmark Wins and Double-Digit Bookings Growth in Q4

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced strong fourth‑quarter performance in its Digital business, reflecting rising demand for business communications automation across customer communications and financial workflows. In Q4, Digital delivered its largest quarter in terms of bookings with double-digit growth year over year and a 25% increase in bookings for financial automation solutions, reinforcing Digital as a central driver of the company’s long‑term strategy.

“Our Digital momentum is accelerating,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “Customers choose Quadient because we take the friction out of business communications so they can focus on what matters. This quarter’s results show that our human‑centered, AI‑driven approach is resonating with enterprises and SMBs that need clarity, compliance and speed at scale.”

Strong Q4 execution and new strategic wins

Quadient’s Q4 performance was supported by continued expansion within regulated industries and significant new enterprise wins across financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology and manufacturing. Notable deals included a competitive takeout with one of Europe’s largest multinational banking and financial services institutions for a multi‑year €4.9 million total consideration. Additional wins included a multi‑million‑euro contract with a leading European utility and a six‑digit expansion with a major European insurance provider.

Broad‑based regional growth

The acceleration in Q4 bookings also highlights the strength of Quadient’s Digital automation platform globally with all solutions contributing to the increase and all regions posting double digit increases. Despite a demanding comparison basis, enterprise bookings over the period delivered a high-single digit increase while SMB bookings accelerated with a double digit increase across all regions.

Of note, bookings for financial automation in the France and Benelux region increased by over 10x between Q1 and Q4 2025 as demand is quickly rising for a compliant e-invoicing automation solution ahead of the finance law coming into force in some European countries starting this year.

Quadient is leveraging its already accredited e-invoicing platform, Serensia by Quadient, to capture significant market share in the financial automation space. Beyond e-invoicing, Quadient’s automation platform offers advanced financial dashboards for cash management, AI-personalized interactions to improve the experience for stakeholders, as well as AI-powered workflow management for improved value chain efficiency. This advanced positioning is already reflected in analyst rankings, such as the recently published 2025 SPARK Matrix for E-invoicing Solutions, which positioned Quadient as a Leader for technology excellence, compliance depth and large-scale enterprise impact (2025 SPARK Matrix™: E-Invoicing Solutions). It also drives the Q4’s significant increase in bookings, as continuous innovation differentiates Quadient’s offering from competitors.

“We designed Quadient’s platform to be human centered from the start. That is how we remove complexity, raise confidence and deliver value faster,” Godet said. “Our performance in Q4 and across FY2025 demonstrates that Quadient is a partner of choice for organizations adapting to rapid technological and regulatory change and driving AI‑first transformation.”

