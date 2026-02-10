Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Announces ONGC Notification of Award for Platinum Explorer

Dubai, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has received a binding Notification of Award (NOA) from ONGC for the drillship Platinum Explorer following the conclusion of its tender for a deepwater drillship for a 3-year firm, plus 1-year optional campaign in India with an estimated total contract value of $261M USD exclusive of MPD Services. The contract shall commence no later than 180-days after the issuance of the NOA in line with the requirements of the tender.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com.

