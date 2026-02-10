Nanhua Futures of Hengdian Group gains Nodal Exchange membership

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanhua Futures subsidiary Nanhua USA has gained trading membership on Nodal Exchange, a leading derivatives exchange in North American commodities markets, the Hengdian Group financial futures company announced.

Alongside its previously secured Nodal Clear membership, this new approval makes Nanhua USA the first and only Chinese futures firm able to both trade and clear related products listed on Nodal Exchange.

Trading rights on Nodal Exchange and clearing eligibility at Nodal Clear together provide investors with an integrated “trading plus clearing” solution in U.S. power and energy markets.

Nodal Exchange focuses on North American power, natural gas and environmental derivatives, offering over 1,000 location-specific contracts and holding a 56% share of the U.S. electricity futures market. Nodal Exchange also provides access to renewable energy certificates (RECs) and carbon credits.

With Nanhua USA becoming a Coinbase FCM participant, Nodal Clear gives Nanhua trading clearing eligibility for derivatives listed on Coinbase Derivatives. This allows Nanhua to participate in innovative businesses such as crypto asset derivatives and index products, as well as near real-time margin top-up services, significantly boosting capital efficiency going forward.

Nanhua USA is the US branch of Nanhua Futures’ subsidiary HGNH, which provides comprehensive financial services in brokerage, asset management, clearing services, commodity trading, and more. From 2022 to 2024, Nanhua Futures’ international business revenue grew at compound annual growth of 68%, with HGNH achieving client equity under overseas brokerage operations of HKD 17.8 billion as of June 2025.

Nanhua Futures’ wide-ranging license coverage and professional service capabilities rank it among the top tier of Chinese futures firms. The company provides uninterrupted 24/7 services across all time zones in the four key international financial hubs, Hong Kong, London, Chicago and Singapore.

Since its founding in 1996, Nanhua Futures has established a full-license framework for its multinational operations, covering memberships at 19 major global exchanges and clearing qualifications with 15 core clearinghouses.

Contact: press@hengdian.com