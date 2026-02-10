The consolidated sales of VILVI Group January 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB, consolidated sales for January 2026 amounted EUR 27.07 million – 9.2% increase comparing to January 2025.

On 16 January 2026, Vilkyškių pieninė AB completed the transaction for the acquisition of shares of Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB and acquired 100% of the company’s shares. Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB main areas of activity - to produce canned milk and milk powder.





