ConnectWise Appoints Johannes Kamleitner as Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market EMEA

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software and services company dedicated to the success of IT Solution Providers, announced that Johannes Kamleitner has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market (GTM) EMEA. Based in Austria, Kamleitner will lead ConnectWise’s EMEA go-to-market organisation, with responsibility spanning key regions including the UK & Ireland (UKI), DACH, the Nordics, and Benelux.

Kamleitner will collaborate closely with Sam Callaghan, Vice President, EMEA Sales, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in regional leadership and partner success. “Johannes is a highly respected leader with deep experience across EMEA and a proven ability to scale high-performing teams,” said Joe Mercurio, Chief Revenue Officer at ConnectWise. “He will help accelerate our momentum in the region as we continue expanding our support and investment in partners across Europe.”

Kamleitner brings extensive leadership experience spanning global sales strategy, commercial operations, and partner-led growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at DataGuard, where he led global sales and marketing and drove expansion through strengthened partner ecosystems and increased adoption of compliance and security solutions. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) and GFI Software, where he helped scale go-to-market strategies across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

In his role, Kamleitner will drive the next phase of ConnectWise’s growth in EMEA by deepening partner alignment and delivering modern, enterprise-grade capabilities across security, compliance, and MSP enablement.

“I’m thrilled to join ConnectWise at such an important time for MSPs across EMEA and UKI,” said Johannes Kamleitner, Senior Vice President, GTM EMEA at ConnectWise. “The opportunity to work closely with partners and regional teams to support growth through innovation, automation, and security is incredibly compelling. I look forward to collaborating with the broader ConnectWise team to deliver meaningful outcomes for MSPs across the region.”

Kamleitner will join ConnectWise executives and community leaders at IT Nation Connect Europe in London, 9-11 March, where attendees will have the opportunity to connect with him and hear more about ConnectWise’s continued investment in the EMEA partner ecosystem.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise powers IT businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing experiences, and driving growth. Trusted by IT solution providers worldwide, ConnectWise sets the standard for innovation and service delivery. For more than 40 years, ConnectWise has been committed to partner success, delivering software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations. The ConnectWise Platform provides unmatched scale and AI-driven automation across PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection—helping IT Solution Providers deliver and secure services more efficiently. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.