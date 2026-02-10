InterDigital and Razer Launch Haptic Excellence Center

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, and Razer ™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the establishment of the Haptic Excellence Center. The collaborative venture establishes a center of excellence dedicated to foster the innovation, education, implementation, and promotion of haptic technology for enhanced media experiences.

Alongside audio and video, haptics is now a first order media type as digital devices equipped with haptic technology have become more ubiquitous. According to the Futuresource and InterDigital white paper “Haptics: The next modality in immersive entertainment,” there were roughly 4.1 billion haptic-enabled consumer devices in use at the end of 2024, and projections that 53% of consumer devices will be haptic enabled by 2028.

The Haptic Excellence Center addresses the structural barriers preventing haptics from scaling as a true media modality. It focuses on developing a dedicated haptic streaming platform that enables reliable creation, encoding, synchronization, and delivery of haptic data alongside audio and video. The Center drives innovation in haptic content by enabling experimentation beyond device-level feedback, while partnering with universities to advance education, research, and skills development. By unifying streaming infrastructure, content innovation, and academic collaboration, the initiative directly targets the technological gaps that currently limit deployment of immersive, haptic-enhanced experiences at scale.

“We’re proud to contribute our expertise to this endeavor alongside Razer,” said Rajesh Pankaj, CTO at InterDigital. “The Haptics Excellence Center is a prime example of how strategic partnerships with industry and academia help take our innovation further by fostering opportunities for experimentation, education, and understanding of the possibilities these exciting technologies hold.”

“The haptic market is rapidly growing, and we must build upon our expertise today to tap into the exciting potential of this new modality for immersive communication, video streaming, and gaming experiences,” said Lionel Oisel, Head of Video Labs and General Manager of InterDigital France. “The impact of this technology depends on exploration, innovation, standardization, and education – the core principles underpinning the Haptic Excellence Center.”

“Haptics is emerging as a core pillar of immersive technology. Through our collaboration with InterDigital on the Haptic Excellence Center, Razer is advancing an open haptics framework and applied streaming research to enable large-scale deployment,” said Eric Vezzoli, Director of Technology at Razer. “The goal is clear: deliver richer, more immersive experiences that redefine how people engage with digital content.”

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



