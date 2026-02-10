Moving a Global Game: EFM Global Powers the Most Successful Women’s Rugby World Cup Ever

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex, high-pressure global events, today announced the successful delivery of the complete freight and logistics programme for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, held in England between 22 August and 27 September.

The five-week tournament made history as the most watched, most inclusive and most impactful Women’s Rugby World Cup ever staged, welcoming new global audiences and setting a new benchmark for elite women’s sport. Behind the scenes, EFM was appointed as the official freight and logistics service provider, responsible for planning and executing one of the most complex operational movements ever undertaken for a women’s sporting event.

“This was not about moving boxes from A to B,” said Stuart Baker, Head of Global Sport, EFM Global. “It was about enabling 16 international teams to perform at the highest level, on a compressed schedule, across multiple cities, with zero margin for failure. Every delay, every misstep, would have been felt on the field. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to.”

EFM’s scope covered the international and domestic movement of all 16 competing teams, including more than 350 individual shipments ranging from match equipment and training infrastructure to fully loaded 14m trailers. The programme included international freight to and from England, domestic trucking between match venues, team base hotels and training sites, venue logistics crews, warehousing, plant and MHE hire, and time-critical last-mile delivery.

EFM worked as a fully embedded extension of the Local Organising Committee, adapting in real time to schedule changes, venue requirements and operational pressures typical of a major global tournament. The logistics programme supported continuous team movements over five weeks, with overlapping venue turnovers and rapid transitions between match days.

“What made this tournament exceptional was the human element,” Baker added. “Our team went above and beyond repeatedly, not because it was written into a scope, but because that’s what it takes to deliver events of this scale. Being part of a generational moment for women’s rugby carries responsibility, and we’re proud of the role we played in setting a new operational benchmark for future tournaments.”

The successful delivery of RWC 2025 further strengthens EFM’s position as a trusted logistics partner for global sporting events. The experience builds directly toward EFM’s next phase of major projects, including preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where scale, complexity and precision will reach unprecedented levels.

For more information about EFM’s work with the Women’s Rugby World Cup, download the case study here: https://efm.global/portfolio-items/womens-rugby-world-cup-2025/

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist logistics company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company’s expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.