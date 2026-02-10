Animal Health Market Size is Poised to Reach USD 152.28 Billion by 2033 Owing to the Surging Demand for Production Animals to Meet Food Demand Globally

Austin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Animal Health Market Size was valued at USD 67.13 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 152.28 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 10.79% over 2026-2033. The growing need for producing animals to supply the world's expanding population with food is the main factor behind the expansion of the animal health market.

The growing need for production animals to supply the world's expanding population with food is the main factor propelling the growth of the animal health market. The use and consumption of veterinary medications and feed additives have been further fueled by elements like improved livestock management techniques, vaccination campaigns, and growing awareness of preventive healthcare. The market's expansion may also be attributed to the rising demand for vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutic products brought on by the rise in animal diseases like canine parvovirus, avian influenza, and foot-and-mouth disease. Furthermore, the market landscape is further enhanced by the growing government and private sector investments in livestock health. In high-density farming areas, vaccination coverage for livestock has reached 60–65%, which lowers disease incidence and increases pharmaceutical adoption, according to a study.





The high rate of pet ownership, sophisticated veterinary infrastructure, and robust acceptance of preventive healthcare are the main drivers of the U.S. animal health market, which was valued at USD 23.31 billion in 2025E and is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.57% to reach USD 52.02 billion by 2033.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 67.13 Billion

USD 67.13 Billion Market Size by 2033: USD 152.28 Billion

USD 152.28 Billion CAGR: 10.79% from 2026 to 2033

10.79% from 2026 to 2033 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2033

2026–2033 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Market Trends for Animal Health

Globally, rising pet ownership leads to higher spending on wellness and preventive products.

The "humanization" of companion animals increases demand for veterinary care and cutting-edge diagnostics.

In underserved or remote areas, televeterinary services increase access to veterinary care.

Using AI-powered diagnostics enhances animal health monitoring and early disease detection.

IoT gadgets and wearable sensors improve livestock and pet preventive care.

Digital health platforms facilitate effective veterinary consultations by saving money and time.

Rising Companion Animal Ownership is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally

Growing pet ownership worldwide, particularly in urban and developed areas, is fueling the growth of the animal health market. As more pet owners view their animals as members of the family, spending on wellness products, immunizations, preventive care, and diagnostics is rising. According to market estimates, pet ownership has surpassed the trend in the U.S. and Europe, with owners willing to spend more on pricey veterinary care and high-end products. Particularly in affluent areas, it is increasing demand for expensive medications, advanced diagnostic equipment, and portable monitoring gadgets. Hospitals and veterinary clinics are expanding their services to accommodate the rising demand, which benefits the companion animal health product industry.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Animal Health Market Report:

Zoetis Inc.

MSD Animal Health (Merck Animal Health)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco Animal Health

IDEXX Laboratories

Virbac

Ceva Santé Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Neogen Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Norbrook Laboratories

Ourofino Saúde Animal

Krka

Orion Corporation

AnimalCare AB

Hester Biosciences Limited

Bayer Animal Health (Elanco)

Novartis (Animal Health segment)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Animal Health Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Animal Type

In 2025, Production Animals led the market with a share of 60.30% driven by increasing global demand for meat, dairy, and poultry products. Companion Animals is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.60% driven by increased pet ownership, urbanization and the "humanization" of pets that leads to increased spending on preventive care, diagnostics and wellness products.

By Product

In 2025, Pharmaceuticals led the market with a share of 48.60% due to increased demand for pharmaceutical products such as vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and therapeutic drugs mainly for production-based animals and companion animals. Diagnostics is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.20% as the market grows to assist advanced veterinary diagnostic solutions, point-of-care testing, and AI-enabled laboratory solutions.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, Hospital led the market with a share of 42.10% owing to the increasing reliance on veterinary hospitals and clinics for administering vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostic services to both production and companion animals. E-Commerce is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.06% due to increasing internet penetration, digital adoption, and a preference for the purchase of veterinary products Online.

By End-Use

In 2025, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics led the market with a share of 46.50% due to the crucial function of providing professional treatment, vaccination, diagnosis, immunization, and preventive and therapeutic care of production animals and companion animals. Point-of-care Testing is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.06% due to increasing demand for rapid and on-site deliveries to enable timely detection and intervention.

Animal Health Market Regional Insights:

Owing to its well-established livestock and companion animal industries, sophisticated veterinary infrastructure, and increased awareness of preventative health care methods, North America dominated the animal health market in 2025E, accounting for about 48.20% of total revenue.

The fastest-growing CAGR of 12.18% is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of rising livestock production, increased ownership of companion animals, and growing animal health awareness.

Animal Health Market Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , Neogen focused its portfolio by divesting its cleaners and disinfectants business and launching a new, rapid Listeria detection test for the food safety sector.

, Neogen focused its portfolio by divesting its cleaners and disinfectants business and launching a new, rapid Listeria detection test for the food safety sector. In July 2025, Ceva Santé Animale inaugurated its new, sustainable global headquarters in Libourne, France, a circular building designed to support its ambitions for growth, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE & HEALTH BURDEN STATISTICS – helps you assess the prevalence and mortality impact of major animal diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease, Avian Influenza, and Canine Parvovirus, along with the annual economic cost of outbreaks on the animal health market.

– helps you assess the prevalence and mortality impact of major animal diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease, Avian Influenza, and Canine Parvovirus, along with the annual economic cost of outbreaks on the animal health market. TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate regional adoption of tele-veterinary services, growth of smart collars and wearable IoT devices, and the penetration of AI-driven diagnostics in veterinary laboratories.

– helps you evaluate regional adoption of tele-veterinary services, growth of smart collars and wearable IoT devices, and the penetration of AI-driven diagnostics in veterinary laboratories. ANIMAL POPULATION & OWNERSHIP TRENDS – helps you understand companion animal density per 1,000 population, livestock population growth by type, and the correlation between rising pet ownership and companion animal product sales.

– helps you understand companion animal density per 1,000 population, livestock population growth by type, and the correlation between rising pet ownership and companion animal product sales. SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS – helps you track the share of eco-friendly and biodegradable animal health products and measure reductions in veterinary antibiotic usage through vaccines and probiotic alternatives.

– helps you track the share of eco-friendly and biodegradable animal health products and measure reductions in veterinary antibiotic usage through vaccines and probiotic alternatives. CARBON FOOTPRINT & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the carbon footprint contribution of production animal healthcare and identify sustainability improvement opportunities across the value chain.

Animal Health Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 67.13 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 152.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.79 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Animal Type (Production Animals, Companion Animals)

• By Product (Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Equipment & Disposables, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce, Hospital)

• By End Use (Veterinary Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

