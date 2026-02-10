Camp and Mugafi Close Fully-subscribed Onchain Vault to Finance Swari Agra, a Bollywood Historical Film Released February 6





This milestone marks the first time a Bollywood theatrical release is financed via an onchain, yield-bearing RWA vault; subscription exceeded target and is now closed.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Network, the Layer-1 designed to transform IP ownership, today announced the close of its first film finance vault - an onchain financing structure built on Camp’s underlying infrastructure and opened in partnership with Mugafi. Mugafi is an IP tokenization platform that transforms entertainment assets, including film, anime, sports, and comics, into yield-bearing RWAs. This marks the first time an upcoming Bollywood theatrical film has been financed onchain via a yield-bearing real world asset (RWA) vault structure.

The vault supported post-production and P&A (prints and advertising) for Swari Agra, a Bollywood historical drama that released theatrically on February 6, 2026. The vault reached its $200,000 target and is now closed to new subscriptions, seeing demand from Camp’s network of liquidity providers and partners.

“The way movies are financed hasn’t meaningfully changed in decades. It’s opaque, exclusionary, and inefficient,” said Nirav Murthy, co-founder and co-CEO of Camp. “We’re re-engineering the system from the ground up, giving studios faster, more flexible access to capital while letting fans participate economically in the content they actually care about. This is just the first step in how we’re reshaping financing across the entire entertainment industry.”

Indian Cinema is a $60bn+ industry, yet film production and marketing often depend on fragmented financing, pre-release loans, and intermediated dealmaking. The Camp × Mugafi vault introduced a transparent, onchain structure designed to:

Accelerate capital access for studios and producers during critical production and marketing windows

Increase transparency around funding flows through onchain settlement and auditability

Enable community participation. economic returns and ownership in structured film financing, with clear terms and onchain records



Swari Agra is directed by Digpal Lanjekar, an Indian film director, writer, and actor best known for his blockbuster Marathi historical films centered on the Maratha Empire. His Shri Shivraj Ashtak slate includes Farzand, Fatteshikast, Pawankhind, and Sher Shivraj, with $9.4M+ in cumulative box office earnings across his historical filmography.

“We’ve seen growing demand for modern financing approaches that match the speed and scale of contemporary releases,” said Vipul Agarwal, Founder and CEO at Mugafi. “Closing this vault oversubscribed signals real appetite for institutional-grade, transparent funding structures and opens the door for a repeatable model across future projects.”

Vault Highlights

Project: Swari Agra (theatrical release: February 6, 2026)

Use of Funds: Post-production and P&A

Target: $200,000

Status: Closed and fully subscribed

Headline Yield: 40% APY (as defined in the vault terms; subject to eligibility and risk factors)



Building on the oversubscribed close of the Swari Agra film vault, Camp and Mugafi plan to expand the vault model to additional film and media projects, including names like Parashuram: The Anime and Don 3 - to establish a repeatable financing primitive for entertainment. Future vaults will extend the same framework: structured, onchain capital formation paired with verifiable provenance and programmable rights/participation.

To learn more about Camp Network and their upcoming finance vaults, visit campnetwork.xyz .

About Camp Network

Camp Network is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to transform IP ownership in the AI-native economy. Camp is pioneering the Proof of Provenance Protocol, embedding IP registration, licensing, and royalty distribution directly at the execution layer while optimizing for agentic-driven workflows. Users can tokenize any form of IP, fine-tune and deploy AI agents, and tokenize these agents onchain for broader ecosystem use.

About Mugafi

Mugafi is an IP tokenization platform that transforms entertainment assets, including film, anime, sports, and comics, into yield-bearing real-world assets (RWAs). Mugafi helps creators and studios access structured, transparent financing while enabling onchain participation through verifiable terms, auditable settlement, and programmable rights-linked experiences across media IP.

