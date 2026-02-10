B2C E-Commerce & Payments Market Data and Forecasts Report 2026 Featuring Amazon, Walmart, Klarna, Affirm - E-Commerce Growth, Payments Evolution, and Enterprise AI Adoption Reshape Retail and Finance

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2C E-Commerce & Payments: Market Data and Forecasts 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes how B2C E-Commerce, the evolving payments landscape, and artificial intelligence are forecast to reshape retail and financial services globally, providing in-depth coverage of global and regional market outlooks, transaction infrastructure, consumer spending trends, and enterprise AI adoption across major developed and emerging markets. As B2C E-Commerce matures, payment systems digitize, and AI investment accelerates, these trends are jointly reshaping global digital commerce.

Key Forecast Highlights

Global B2C E-Commerce is forecast to exceed 22% of total retail sales by 2027

Global non-cash transaction volumes are projected to surpass 2.5 trillion by 2028

The global value of AI in payments is forecast to reach USD 60 billion by 2031

Global B2C E-Commerce Is Entering a Phase of Structural Maturity as Growth Becomes Transaction-Led

Global B2C E-Commerce is forecast to move into a more mature stage, with online penetration stabilizing and growth increasingly driven by higher transaction frequency. Retail B2C E-Commerce share is expected to exceed 22% of total retail sales by 2027, up from just over 20% in 2024, while global online sales are projected to rise from above USD 6 trillion to nearly USD 8 trillion over the same period. Future expansion is therefore expected to rely more on platform-driven transaction intensity than on new user growth.

Global Payments Are Shifting Toward Non-Cash and Instant Models as Volumes and Revenue Expand

Global payments are forecast to continue their structural shift toward non-cash and real-time methods across both consumer and business use cases. Worldwide non-cash transaction volumes are projected to surpass 2.5 trillion by 2028, while global payments revenue is expected to exceed USD 3 trillion. Asia-Pacific is projected to lead global payments revenue in 2027, as instant payment systems reduce dependence on traditional instruments.

AI Adoption Is Accelerating as Automation Becomes Embedded in Financial Infrastructure

AI adoption across B2C E-Commerce and financial services is forecast to scale rapidly as automation becomes integrated into core operations. The global value of AI in payments is projected to reach USD 60 billion by 2031, while the AI in fintech market is expected to grow from over USD 18 billion in 2025 to more than USD 53 billion by 2030. Rising investment in generative AI, fraud prevention, and risk analytics highlights AI's growing role in operational efficiency and competitive positioning.

Key Questions Answered:

How much global payments revenue will be generated by 2028?

How large is the global AI in fintech market by 2030?

What is the size of the Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce market by 2028?

How large is the U.S. BNPL market by 2027?

How large is Europe's non-cash payments market by 2028?

Companies Featured

Amazon

Walmart

Klarna

Affirm

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global Market Forecast

3.1. Global B2C E-Commerce Forecast Overview

Global: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2021-2027f

Global: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2021-2027f

Global: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Global: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

Global: Online Retail Sales as a Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2028f

Global: Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2028f

3.2. Global Digital Payments Forecast Overview

Global: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume trillions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Global: Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Global: Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023, 2028f

Global: Transaction-Related Payments Revenue, by Region, in USD billion, and Compound Annual Growth Rate, 2019, 2024 & 2029f

Global: Payment Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2027f

Global: Payment Mix: New Payments vs Traditional Payments, In % of transaction volume, 2023 & 2028f

Global: Value of AI in Payments, in USD billion, 2023 & 2031f

3.3. Global AI & Automation Forecast Overview

Global: Growth of AI in Fintech Market, in USD billions, 2025 & 2030f

Global: Generative AI Market Size, in USD billions, 2025 & 2030f

Global: Spend by Banks on Generative AI, in USD billion, 2024e & 2030f

Global: Generative AI Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

4. Asia-Pacific Market Forecast

4.1. Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Forecast Overview

Asia-Pacific: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2028f

China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia: Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2028f

Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore: Retail E-Commerce Sales, n USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

4.2. Asia-Pacific Digital Payments Forecast Overview

4.2.1. Infrastructure, Revenue, and Payment Method Forecast

4.2.2. Country-Level Digital Payment Forecasts and Method Preferences

4.3. Southeast Asia AI & Automation Forecast Overview

5. North America Market Forecast

5.1. North America B2C E-Commerce Forecast Overview

5.2. North America Digital Payments Forecast Overview

5.2.1. North America

6. Europe Market Forecast

6.1. Europe B2C E-Commerce Forecast Overview

Western Europe: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Western Europe: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

Western Europe: Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

6.2. Europe Digital Payments Forecast Overview

6.2.1. Europe & EMEA Payments Forecasts

Europe: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Europe: Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

EMEA: Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Payments Market Growth by Global Region, CAGR (%), 2022 - 2027f

Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Payments Market Revenue Share by Global Region, in %, 2027f

6.2.2. Western Europe Consumer Payments Forecasts: Major Markets

6.2.3. Eastern & Southern Europe Payments Forecasts: Growth Markets

7. Middle East Market Forecast

7.1. Middle East B2C E-Commerce Forecast Overview

MENA: B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2021, 2022 & 2026f

7.2. Middle East Digital Payments Forecast Overview

MEA: Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

MEA: Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

MENA: Digital Economy Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2030f

7.3. Middle East AI AI & Automation Forecast Overview

Qatar: AI Market Value, in QAR billions, 2024e & 2030f

META: AI Spending and Growth Outlook, in USD Billions, 2024 & 2028f

MENA: Projected GDP Share from AI vs. Other Sources, in % of Total GDP, 2030f

8. Latin America Market Forecast

8.1. Latin America B2C E-Commerce Forecast Overview

8.1.1. Latin America Market Size Forecast & Growth Projections

Latin America: Digital Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2020-2026f

Latin America: Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Latin America: Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

Latin America: Online Retail Sales and E-Commerce Share, in USD billion and %, 2023 & 2028f

Latin America: Total E-Commerce Transaction Volume, in USD bn, and Y-o-Y Growth in % of Transaction Volume, 2021-2027f

8.1.2. Latin America Market Penetration, Digital Adoption & E-Commerce Growth

Latin America: Internet Users, by Selected Countries, in % of Total Population, 2024 & 2026f

Brazil: E-Commerce Volume Forecast, in USD billion, 2024 & 2027f, CAGR 2024 - 2027f

Mexico: E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales Compared to the U.S., in % of Total Retail Sales, 2026f

Mexico: B2C E-Commerce GMV Forecast, in USD billion, 2025 & 2030f, CAGR 2025 - 2030f

8.2. Latin America Digital Payments Forecast Overview

8.2.1. Latin America Payments Forecast & Non-Cash Transaction Growth

Latin America: Payments Revenue, in USD trillion, 2017 & 2020-2022 & 2027f

Latin America: Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

Latin America: Payments Market Growth by Global Region, CAGR (%), 2022 - 2027f

Latin America: Payments Market Revenue Share by Global Region, in %, 2027f

Latin America: Total Non-Cash Transactions, in billions of Transactions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Latin America: Total B2B Non-Cash Transactions, in billions of Transactions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

8.2.2. Latin America Country-Level A2A Payment & E-Commerce Spend Forecasts

9. Africa Market Forecast

9.1. Africa B2C E-Commerce Forecast Overview

Africa: E-Commerce Market Outlook, 2026

Africa: Structural Shifts Influencing E-Commerce Growth, 2026

Africa: E-Commerce Market Size Growth, in USD billions, 2024 & 2033f

9.2. Africa: AI & Automation Forecast Overview

Africa: Market Value of AI, in USD billions, 2025e & 2030f

