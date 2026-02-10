Africa B2C E-Commerce & Payments Report 2026: Instant Payments, Infrastructure, and South Africa Deep Dive Featuring Amazon, Jumia, Kalahari.com, Kilimall, Konga, Noon Shopping, Souq, Takealot, Zando

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa B2C E-Commerce & Payments 2026: Instant Payments, Infrastructure, and South Africa Deep Dive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As mobile-first connectivity scales, fintech platforms expand, and real-time payment systems mature, these trends are jointly reshaping Africa's digital commerce ecosystem.

Key Forecast Highlights:

Africa's E-Commerce market is forecast to grow from USD 317 billion in 2024 to over USD 1 trillion by 2033.

Instant payment transaction volumes exceeded 64 billion by 2024, with values approaching USD 2 trillion.

Smartphone adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise from over 50% in 2024 to more than 80% by 2030.

Africa's B2C E-Commerce Is Forecast to Enter a Phase of Structural Expansion

Africa's E-Commerce market is forecast to expand rapidly, driven by rising smartphone penetration, expanding internet access, and growing consumer familiarity with online platforms. B2C remains the dominant business model, with market activity concentrated in essential services and everyday retail. South Africa leads the continent in scale and maturity, followed by Nigeria and Egypt, while fragmented infrastructure and trust-related constraints continue to shape uneven adoption.

Africa's Payments Ecosystem Is Shifting Toward Mobile and Instant Models

Africa's payments landscape has evolved through structural leapfrogging, with mobile payments replacing cash as the primary transaction infrastructure. Mobile payments now support E-Commerce, business, and government transactions, embedding financial services into everyday activity. Instant payment systems function as core digital infrastructure, enabling real-time, low-cost transfers, although interoperability and cross-border scalability remain structurally constrained.

Liquidity and Settlement Constraints Continue to Shape Payment Scalability

Africa's ability to scale digital payments is increasingly determined by liquidity management, settlement speed, and execution-layer infrastructure rather than demand alone. Structural fragmentation across currencies and jurisdictions continues to influence scalability, while real-time settlement mechanisms and treasury optimization are improving system efficiency. These factors collectively shape the pace and sustainability of digital payments growth across the continent.

Key Questions Answered:

How large is Africa's E-Commerce market forecast to be by 2033?

What share of Africa's E-Commerce market is accounted for by B2C transactions?

How high is smartphone adoption forecast to be in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030?

What is the average annual growth rate of instant payment transaction volumes between 2020 and 2024?

Which payment method accounts for the largest share of Africa's E-Commerce transactions?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Overview

1.1. Key Takeaways

1.2. Management Summary

2. Africa Digital Commerce & Infrastructure

2.1. Sectional Key Takeaways

2.2. Structural Foundations of Digital Commerce

